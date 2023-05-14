GDOE optimistic students are improving

Guam Department of Education teachers have noticed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on public school students on the island. A number of students lacked proficiency in skills needed to be on track with learning for the next grade level.

But hope is not lost, said a GDOE official.

Through all the challenges of COVID-19, the multiple modes of learning and the return of face-to-face instruction, teachers have been right beside students monitoring their progress academically and socially.

“Teachers really brought a lot of concern during the first year we came back for face-to-face. … If you recall, a lot of concerns were raised. Students didn’t seem ready initially – in the classroom, … how a classroom operates, (not knowing) how to interact with each other, basic rules at the school. And this was at all levels, elementary up to high school,” Joseph Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, told The Guam Daily Post.

Academically, there was concern students missed a lot of prerequisite skills, which meant teachers would need to spend time teaching skills students were supposed to have learned the previous school year.

“There was a lot of concern (from teachers) that, ‘Oh my gosh, we have to focus on these basics from the previous year. We really have to repeat things that were supposed to have been taught, even if it was online or hard copy.’ … Those were big concerns when we returned to face-to-face,” Sanchez said.

Supporting students

That impact continues to be seen, Sanchez said.

“The good thing about it, I believe, and I've (spoken) to hundreds of teachers at all of our trainings, (is) we have district-level trainings (and) school-based trainings and this is all we talk about: how do we support students?”

Education officials devised a plan that required an open door of communication between grade levels.

“One of the things we had to do, really, with the first step of our accelerated plan, was to clarify what the expectations are for each subject area. So, when we did that, we pulled all of the teachers together (and) we put them in groups with the same teachers that work on (the) same subjects. So, kindergarten teachers worked together; first grade; second grade; all the way up to middle school. … (It was the) same thing with high school … and (we) developed our priority: skills, standards and topics,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said teachers were able to clarify what is taught and the skills students needed to achieve the standards.

Reading and math

“Reading and math seem to be the two that really require a sequential set of work. Fifth grade is heavily dependent (on) fourth grade, … and so on. The other subjects, like science (and) social studies, they are not as bound to a vertical effort,” he said. “It’s not as closely tied to the previous year.”

Sanchez said because of this, the worry expressed by teachers has, for the most part, been in the areas of reading and math.

“We really got to tighten that vertical conversation with teachers from the grade levels, so that they are clear on what those prerequisites skills are and making sure students are able to achieve those while, at the same time, teaching the standards for the current school year,” he said.

But that’s easier said than done for teachers who have their hands full.

“A lot of this really requires the teachers to communicate with each other. They had to take a look at student achievement. They had to adjust their lesson plans. I have to give them kudos, they really worked hard last year as well as this year,” Sanchez said.

This year, students have shown some progress and with school year 2022-2023 year-end assessments conducted using AIMS web, Sanchez said they are “cautiously optimistic” about the results.

Once GDOE has the results from this school year’s end-of-year assessment, it will have two years of student data to analyze.