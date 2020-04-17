GDOE parent protests

Parent and former educator James Mansfield protested outside the Guam Congress Building on Thursday afternoon because of what he calls a lack of assistance from the Guam Department of Education for students to continue to learn remotely while schools are closed.

Mansfield said his children aren't getting adequate instruction following the closure of schools under an executive order by the governor due to COVID-19.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez pointed to the distance learning initiative available through the department's website and the distribution of hard copies of lessons at the school sites as examples of what GDOE is doing.

Mansfield said compounding the problem is that students had to leave all their supplies behind.

"All the kids still have not even had a chance to go back to get their notebooks, textbooks, school supplies – anything – so how are they even supposed to self-study when they don't know what to review and their parents don't even know what was covered or reviewed?" he said.

Fernandez said students will have a chance to retrieve their belongings "within the safety parameters required by the current global pandemic."

GDOE teachers have also provided learning resources through the app Classroom Dojo and the Google Classroom platform. Students also have access to all school communications through PowerSchool and the school website, according to Fernandez.

"For me, nothing replaces good old-fashioned classroom instruction, but we are in the middle of a global health crisis, and I hope we will all safely emerge from this and return to normal in the near future," Fernandez said.