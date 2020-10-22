The Guam Department of Education has released a schedule for parent-teacher conferences to take place in late October through early November.

The conferences will be on:

• Oct. 23 – elementary/Head Start schools.

• Oct. 30 –middle schools.

• Nov. 6 - high schools (except for J.P. Torres Success Academy).

As with most meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the conferences are to be done remotely, through platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet, over the phone, or through email or progress information included in packets for hard copy distribution.

Parents can contact their children's teachers to schedule an appointment during designated conference days, GDOE stated.

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said even though days have been set up for parent-teacher conferences, there is time during the normal week to follow up on conversations as needed.

"Not having to go to school and physically prepare for parent-teacher conference opens the opportunity to be more flexible in allowing for parents and teachers to connect," Fernandez said.

"I think what parents have been waiting for is the progress report and time to discuss that with the teachers. It will just have to happen via video conference or via phone call. ... I'm hoping it's more convenient and I'm hoping it facilitates those conversations, being able to schedule and have that contact made," he said.