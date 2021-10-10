GDOE parents can use COVID-19 dashboard to stay informed

The Guam Department of Education will be providing weekly information to update parents on new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and other issues related to the pandemic, to help them prepare for sudden transitions from classroom to home learning.

The pandemic has forced students to switch from classroom to home learning and back again in these past two years.

The School Readiness Dashboard will be updated every Wednesday to help parents and family members better support their children attending public schools. GDOE works with the Joint Information Center to share information with the community.

“On Mondays, they do a reconciliation of what happened over the weekend, so we want to make sure we are dealing with the reconciled numbers, so every Wednesday you can expect the dashboard (to be updated) as well,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

“We are looking for schools that show a high percentage of cases relative to their population. We’ve pegged that red flag at 5% just so we can make sure we take a closer look at what’s happening at those schools.”

This is information parents can also use to gauge whether they should start planning for school closures and the switch to distance learning.

Officials are also building in a weekly debrief with the Department of Public Health and Social Services contact investigation section, which is responsible for tracing the root of the cases.

“Being able to focus in and get the right people to the table to let us know what they are learning in the investigation process was helpful in the first two weeks,” Fernandez said.

This dialogue between the agencies has allowed GDOE to say with confidence that COVID-19 spread up to this point, has not occurred on school campuses but is a result of contact outside of school grounds.

Officials hope that the updated dashboard and weekly reports will assist in their efforts to provide parents with enough lead time to communicate and make transitions.