GDOE parents express mixed feelings about school starting

With the postponed school year starting Aug. 23, The Guam Daily Post talked to parents to see how many were comfortable sending their children to school, given health and safety issues that are present. Those the Post spoke with had mixed feelings, as education was equally important to them as health and safety.

"It got pushed back already for so long," said Lin Concepcion, who has five kids attending public schools. "So it's like, I don't know, should I send my child regardless if their school didn't pass, or keep them home because of whatever issues with the schools?"

Concepcion has two children in high school, two in middle school and one in elementary, who all have been attending Guam Department of Education schools even before the health and safety issues were brought into the spotlight.

"They've been doing fine so far. I don't know, everyone has their own opinion, but I am fine with my kids going back to school, honestly," Concepcion said. "I am okay with it. I know a lot of parents are really, really concerned, maybe because their children have health issues. That's understandable."

Not all parents, however, were as comfortable with the state of their child's school campus.

"I don't feel safe. I don't feel that my child is safe to go to school because he could get sick or catch the flu. ... It isn't safe for our kids to go to school. I don't feel comfortable making my child go to school knowing that (the school) didn't pass the safety inspection. It's been hard since the typhoon, ... we don't want them getting sick," said Courtney Cruz, mother of a fourth-grade student at Upi Elementary School.

By law, students up to 18 years old must attend school. If a student has 12 or more unexcused absences, GDOE can take the student's parents to court. Truancy is defined as an unexcused absence.

The Post reached out to the department to see if the truancy law would be waived given the health and safety concerns at schools during instances in which a Department of Public Health and Social Services sanitary inspection is failed or not conducted. A response was still pending as of press time.

Cruz, however, believes that it shouldn't be enforced at this time.

"I feel that the truancy shouldn't be a problem for our kids, especially (since) it isn't safe for them," Cruz said as she noted she was considering whether she would wait to send her son to school until it has passed inspection.

Other parents, including Debbie Castro and her husband, who asked not to be named, felt they didn't have a choice.

"It's not our decision. ... We kind of just follow the rules. But we would like to have our kids back in school. They are kind (of) losing. They need to keep learning. But there's nothing we can do about it," the husband said.

"We just follow the rules," agreed Debbie Castro, who said their children attend Finegayan Elementary and Okkodo High School, both of which are pending inspection by Public Health.

The Castro family told the Post they were placing their trust in GDOE to get the schools ready and up to par with sanitary building codes.