Yellow caution tape was seen blocking off a hallway with pieces of concrete lying on the ground Thursday at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo. Students were directed to take an alternative route to class.

The chunks of concrete were from the ceiling, falling after the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the island Monday night, the Guam Department of Education confirmed after conducting an assessment Wednesday evening.

“The assessment was done Wednesday when it was reported that there was concrete dropping from the ceiling,” said Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations. “At this point, we've never had an issue like this one. We didn't see that there was an issue to close the school. It's just that this earthquake, obviously, materializes that there were areas that this school needs repairs on and this is, I'm sure, not isolated to just FBLG and its many buildings and other schools where they're quite old and are in need of repair.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No students or employees were hurt when the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, after classes were dismissed at the home of the Hawks, Cruz told The Guam Daily Post.

Wooden pallets were seen closing off another hallway to students and unauthorized personnel, as a result of the ceiling's fallen bits of concrete.

“Areas that the administrators feel that should not be passed by our stakeholders or students and our employees have been cordoned off so that they're not walking through that area,” Cruz said. “So, our facilities and maintenance employees worked from 4 o'clock to 8:30 in the evening to patch up and repair the damage. So, they returned (Thursday) to continue patching up the ceiling.”

Fortunately, Cruz said, the same situation didn't happen at Simon A. Sanchez High School, which is adjacent to FBLG Middle.

“No report of this on Wednesday from Simon Sanchez, just FBLG,” she said.

'We are on top of this'

Cruz detailed the department's plan of action moving forward.

“I will be meeting with (acting Superintendent Francis E. Santos). Obviously, we would like to have an engineer come in and make assessments, such as they did for George Washington High School, where they condemned George Washington High School’s gym. And so, that was the Army Corps of Engineers. And so, we would like to have engineers look to see if there is some assistance that they can provide to us,” she said.

GDOE currently does not have engineers of its own, but Cruz said the department hopes to partner with the Guam Power Authority.

Cruz said the island’s public school system is working on the matter.

“We'd like to assure the community that we are on top of this,” she said. “Our maintenance crews are patching up areas that need to be patched up. The superintendent would like to explore further the safety of F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School and, obviously, getting in contact with engineers with a specialty to assist us and making a determination of the fate of the Yigo campus.”