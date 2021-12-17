Every year, the Guam Department of Education pays up to $3 million to a third-party fiduciary, or overseer of federal funds, but officials are hoping that will change soon.

On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Jon Fernandez met with key representatives of the U.S. Department of Education, which, in 2003, placed GDOE under the category of high-risk recipient of federal funds. Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC, the third-party fiduciary, has been overseeing GDOE's management of federal grant funding since 2009.

The cost of the oversight comes out of GDOE's pocket.

Del. Michael San Nicolas facilitated a meeting with a senior adviser to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, as well as other key U.S. DOE representatives who have a say in Guam DOE's status, Fernandez said Wednesday during a legislative oversight hearing.

Fernandez was supposed to meet with U.S. DOE officials on Dec. 1, but the Guam Education Board did not approve the travel because 24,000 public school students were returning to five days a week of classroom instruction at the time.

GDOE has been pushing for a site visit from U.S. DOE officials, but was limited to virtual monitoring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fernandez stressed to island senators that getting the federal official to come to Guam is a big step toward U.S. DOE's reconsideration of the high-risk designation.

"There are a number of items that we believe we've completed, but they will not remove from our consideration plan until such time that they've done an on-site visit," he said. "So every time they say we don't know because we're not budgeted or not allowed to come out yet, that just means we are further delayed in terms of any decision for the third party to be removed."

The meeting with federal counterparts was fruitful, according to Fernandez, who said there's a commitment to virtual monitoring in January, followed by an in-person visit in the spring.

'Do we really need a third party'?

"I think everybody who was in that meeting agreed that we had made progress. We were pretty much able to demonstrate that progress and that we should be thinking more about what it's going to take to sustain that progress without the third party," Fernandez said, adding later: "We think we are almost there, if not there already, but if there are things that we need to improve, why don't we just work directly with U.S. DOE and receive direct technical assistance from the department versus a third-party fiduciary?"

The cost of the third-party fiduciary is between $2 million and $3 million a year. But Fernandez said its job isn't to help with improvements.

"Their job is to watch over the funding for the U.S. DOE. So we do think they are listening and nodding their heads that this is something that we should be looking at. Do we really need a third party to make these final state improvements, or can we just take these resources and invest them back to build and sustain those improvements?" Fernandez said.

Alvarez & Marsal also is overseeing the COVID-19 federal relief funds that GDOE received.

"It did get wrapped in, but the point we are making is everybody is getting these funds. Everybody has 10 times the amount of work and supplies and equipment and other things that need to be done. But please don't use it to add more items to our list or delay consideration because things are always going to change and this shouldn't be counted against us," Fernandez said.

Cash crunch

GDOE is required to provide regular accounting of all grant spending on a quarterly basis. For the past year, the third-party fiduciary has been focused on handing off the fixed assets management to GDOE.

Fernandez said this year Guam DOE completed the annual inventory on its own and submitted a report to U.S. DOE.

Moving forward, GDOE is working with the third party to facilitate the reimbursement of federal funds.

"One of the challenges for our cash flow is the fact that we have to front the money here to pay for federally funded employees and then get reimbursed. So past challenges in getting reimbursed timely (have) added to what we are already talking about in terms of cash crunch," Fernandez said. Last fiscal year, more than 700 GDOE employees cost $30 million in wages and benefits, according to GDOE's financial statement.

Fernandez said GDOE has worked out a process where the department is keeping that lag time to less than one pay period worth of outstanding costs.

"But ultimately, if the third party was not in place, we should be able to directly draw those funds for personnel and not have to operate on a reimbursement process," he said. "So that's what we're requesting from U.S. DOE and hoping to get to, it's just been more complicated with the third party's current requirements."