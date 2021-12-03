GDOE: Physical distancing not doable in some schools

At least seven of the 10 COVID-19 mitigation measures will be in place at Guam Department of Education schools - but not all schools will be able to implement physical distancing.

“I know there's been some concerns that we have heard in these first days, mostly from the schools, it's about physical distancing and being able to maintain physical distancing on our campuses. That's not a surprise; we've always known that would be a challenge,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Even without physical distancing measures, Fernandez said students are still being protected by the layered safety mitigation approach that includes face masks, hand-washing, and other protocols.

GDOE implemented a 10-layer mitigation strategy, but physical distancing of 3 feet in the classroom and 6 feet in common areas has proven to be a challenge with roughly 24,000 face-to-face learners on school campuses. About 2,000 GDOE students are attending classes online.

“We are in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. And what CDC guidance says is that in the event you are not able to comply with the 3-foot distancing in the classroom settings, or the 6 feet outdoors, make sure that the other layers of safety mitigation are in place, and so we are ensuring that,” Fernandez said.

While GDOE officials reported that feedback from students and teachers showed they are happy to be back in school, concerns from the community about physical distancing remain.

Before this week, GDOE divided the student population into two groups, called cohorts. The two groups attended classes on alternating days, reducing student numbers at the schools by half on any given school day.

Now, all GDOE students are attending five days of instruction weekly which means class sizes are back to full capacity. This presents a challenge.

“What it means is that if you read the Centers for Disease Control guidance on the multilayered strategies that need to be implemented in the K-12 setting, you'll see a host of different measures that are recommended, and most of which, if not all of which, we are trying to do within our schools,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said GDOE will implement at least seven of the strategies for COVID-19 mitigation.

“CDC guidance indicates ... they do not believe physical distancing, in and of itself, should prevent students from coming back for in-person learning, .... It's always been our message to the public that we are following CDC guidance, we do have to follow Public Health guidance,” Fernandez said.

The guidance provided are not cardinal rules to achieve a zero transmission rate, according to Fernandez. While other school districts in the U.S. ignore many recommendations, GDOE has implemented what it can, he said.

“That gives us greater comfort that if we are not able to achieve one particular layer, in terms of physical distancing that we are still largely in line with CDC guidance in terms of the other mitigating measures,” Fernandez said. “We will work with the recommendation to maximize physical distancing where possible, or (if) not possible we will ensure that a multi-layered safety approach continues to be in place, including what seems to be the key safety factor, based on the science which is universal face masking.”