GDOE planning for a return to classrooms while preparing students for online learning

As the Guam Department of Education continues to equip students for online learning, schools have already begun calling parents to sort out logistics for when schools eventually reopen.

With in-person instruction suspended by the governor, there is no telling how long campuses will be closed as the closures are a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Following a meeting last Tuesday between schools and GDOE officials, parents began receiving phone calls from teachers from their children's schools.

Teachers contacted parents to determine if the students had siblings attending GDOE schools, the siblings' grade levels and what schools they attend.

Parents were informed that the information was being compiled to ensure that when schools do reopen, all students from the same family will be placed in the same cohort.

GDOE officials have said that the reopening of schools involves three plans. Plan A is what parents and students saw during the first two weeks of school before the shutdown. Nearly 28,000 students had returned to campus for in-person instruction while a fraction of GDOE's student population selected online learning.

Plan B reduces student numbers on campus by placing students in cohorts. The cohorts, as explained by GDOE officials, would see students receiving five days of instruction over a two-week period.

With school closures indefinite at this time, GDOE is in the process of distributing laptops to students to support online learning.

On Wednesday, a GDOE release stated: "To apply for a laptop, parents and guardians need to contact their child(ren)'s respective school for specific instructions, procedures and pickup schedule. Laptop distribution at schools will continue throughout the week and into next week to accommodate applicants."

Online learning is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students who are unable to attend due to delayed pickup of laptops or access to Community Learning Centers will be provided accommodations.

Laptop distribution is ongoing at all 41 public schools, and parents are encouraged to contact their child's respective schools to schedule pickup of a laptop.