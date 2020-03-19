A plan to ensure Guam's public school students continue to receive meals during the 14-day government of Guam shutdown could be revealed today.

Government agencies are closed via the governor's executive order, which she signed following the announcement of Guam's first confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Guam has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. The executive order also bans social gatherings of more than 50 people.

A large number of students in GDOE are on the federal school meal program, which allows them to eat breakfast and lunch at school for free. Teachers, counselors, nurses and administrators said for many students, these meals served at schools are sometimes the only meals children receive during the day because of their families' situation.

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department is still working through federal waiver approvals and also mapping out the operations.

The waivers are needed for GDOE to serve food out of the school setting, and to deviate from nutritional program requirements.

The plan, according to Fernandez, is to initially set up drive-through, grab-and-go meals at certain schools. Afterward, the department wants to work with mayors and the Department of Public Works to set up distributions sites closer to areas of high need.

GDOE is trying to confirm if it can serve all children up to 18 years old, which means possibly including nonpublic school students. This needs confirmation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fernandez said.

He added the department is working with Sodexo, its cafeteria services provider, on this initiative.

All schools on Guam are now closed, including private schools.

Plans 'still under review'

Fernandez has been meeting with his deputy superintendents remotely to address meal services, remote learning and other issues.

However, the department's first priority is health and safety, GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said Monday.

"We are working on options for teaching and learning during the closure, but those plans are still under review," she said.