GDOE plans morning, afternoon summer school for all grade levels

To make up for lost instructional hours, the Guam Department of Education will be offering a robust summer school program.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez has recognized that the academic progress and socio-emotional development of public school students is suffering.

In February, The Guam Daily Post reported that students enrolled in the hard copy model of learning were failing at double the rate of online students.

Summer school classes will be offered at all schools and according to GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joe Sanchez, parents get to pick face-to-face instruction or online learning.

“But our greater intent is to have the students who are going to be online next school year to continue with the model or for students who are transitioning into the online model because we anticipate a good number of hard copy students who may want to do the online model for next school year. We encourage them to sign up for the online model of learning for the summer,” said Sanchez.

He said summer school will be used to get students up to speed on the platform as hard copy learning will be consolidated into the remaining two models of learning next school year.

“We know from experience that just joining the model of learning for online there’s going to be a substantial learning curve with regards to how to utilize the application and just getting use to the different protocols of an online class,” said Sanchez.

The six-week summer school program will offer morning and afternoon sessions to all grade levels, a first for the department.

The expanded summer school program is federally funded until September 2021.

As part of community outreach, Fernandez welcomed village mayors and nonprofit organizations to utilize the Community Learning Centers for their summer school PATH and after-school programs to support what GDOE is doing.

The department will also be making modifications to the physical distancing protocols within the schools to reflect the latest guidance from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which recommended a 3-feet social distancing rule in the classroom.

Fernandez is working to determine the implications the rule will have on capacity of face-to-face students but said it could mean more students can be in the classroom or more instructional time.