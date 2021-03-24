A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut school doors and reduced the number of instructional hours public school students received, the Guam Department of Education is trying to make up for the lost time.

A big part of the plan involves working to leverage all of the department’s federally funded resources, including the Education Stabilization Fund I, ESF II and the fiscal year 2020 and 2021 consolidated grants.

“A lot of the activities that we have under the regular consolidated grant we would like to expand,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Distance Learning Joe Sanchez.

Funding will be used to expand the summer school program, Aspire and Eskuelan Puengi activities to include all schools and a middle school activity, as well as an expansion of online resources and activities.

To address lost instructional time and provide support to students, the Committee on Curriculum and Distance Learning is planning the following:

1. Summer school for all schools with morning and afternoon sessions.

2. After-school programs for next school year will include an Eskuelan Puengi program in fall and spring.

3. The Aspire programs will expand to all schools in the elementary level.

4. The start of a middle school Aspire program.

Sanchez said GDOE is working with the Office of the Governor to ensuremtransportation is provided to participants.

“This has always been a challenge for us and we know it’s a big factor when it comes to students participating in the after-school program or any programs that take place over the weekend,” said Sanchez.

GDOE efforts don’t stop there. Sanchez said 8,000 laptops have arrived.

The laptops are being prepared for distribution to schools, and guidance for the new devices is being established by school administrators.

“One of the questions is whether or not we should continue distributing laptops to students at this point in the year, knowing that they will have to return it at the end of the school year before school ends. So we’re working on that idea and discussing it with the schools,” Sanchez said.

GDOE is also upgrading internet for libraries, computer labs and classrooms. Sanchez said part of the orders is to include devices for these locations as well as upgrades to the Wi-Fi.

These advances in technology place GDOE one step closer to a “paperless campus.”

“The idea where every student on campus will have access to a device, whether it be one that they take from class to class or just making sure that the laptops or devices are available in the classroom,” Sanchez said.

Online students will also be afforded internet access through the PATH project.

In the last stages of procurement, Sanchez said a vendor to provide home internet and portable internet services to students has been selected and will be announced after the two-week protest period.

The initiative will bring internet access to students, allowing them to do their work online and access the internet for educational resources.

Though there is a priority criteria, Sanchez said all students are allowed to apply and are eligible to participate.

GDOE is encouraging families to participate as schools are able to push forward with the applications.

These efforts align with the department’s goal to transition hard copy students into either online or face-to-face models of learning at the start of school year 2021-2022.

Sanchez said in the event of a full shutdown of classes, face-to-face learning students and teachers will also need to prepare to transition to online immediately.