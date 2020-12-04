The Guam Department of Education is hoping to open five to ten schools as community learning centers by January, according to education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"The goal is to get up to 21 schools which will all be identified as sites for that support," he added.

The community learning centers are intended to give students access to technology and internet resources for learning after school hours. Campus improvements needed to provide such services are funded through the Education Stabilization Fund, a grant part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Fernandez said some schools need more work over others.

"It all depends on having the space and having the equipment and technology access to be able to operate. So some schools indicated that they were ready to go, they had minimal needs. So those are schools that are at the front of the line ... the other schools who are gonna require some work are those who need some electrical work and lighting and so forth to be able to function after hours," Fernandez said.

GDOE is also looking at staffing needed to support schools after hours. Funding for staff will come from the ESF or federal consolidated grants, the superintendent added.

However, just like with face-to-face instruction, standing up the community learning centers will first require the governor's authorization to open schools to the public, and GDOE's risk assessment should also reflect a moderate or low risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools.

GDOE is trying to get more students involved in online learning. Part of that initiative includes laptop distributions and procuring internet services for students in need.

The department has in place a laptop distribution program but has it limited to secondary school students. Laptop distributions began in the late September, early October timeframe.

However, out of 8,000 laptops available, only about 4,000 have been given out or applied for distribution.

There have been a lot of requests for the laptop distribution to extend to elementary students, Fernandez said. GDOE does have an order of laptops coming in by the end of December that it plans to issue to elementary students in January.

"The only thing at this point was that, as we started to push out information on secondary distribution, a lot of our elementary school parents have been clamoring for their turn. So we did open up the application process and because of the good responses we're getting from school administrators, we're considering taking some of those secondary laptops and making them available on an expedited basis," Fernandez said.

GDOE is still working out the details on that program, he added.

Meanwhile, the department has essentially completed bid documents for the procurement of internet services but is still waiting for certain mechanism to be put in place in order to ensure that funding is available.

Moneys for the procurement will come from ESF, although it would be from the portion allotted to the government of Guam rather than GDOE's allotment. The department will serve as a subgrantee of GovGuam for the procurement.