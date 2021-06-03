GDOE prepares to welcome 5.4K students to summer classrooms

Education officials haven't confirmed how many teachers will be available for what looks like a fairly robust summer school curriculum, which aims to help students recover some of the lost learning they experienced these last 18 months.

It's a question that Guam Education Board members have previously raised, recognizing that teachers may want to take a break over the summer.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the number of teachers needed for the program was dependent on enrollment numbers. He said 5,400 students have enrolled.

With summer classes scheduled to start on June 7, the department is finalizing the roster of teachers for both in-person and online instruction.

Although the numbers are pending finalization, based on the enrollment of 5,400 students the department will need roughly 245 teachers if there are 22 students per class. Spread out through 41 schools, that would translate to about five teachers per school.

GDOE recognized early in the planning process that generating interest after a trying school year would require ensuring teachers receive a fair stipend.

Guam Federation of Teachers President Tim Fedenko feared that teacher vacancies wouldn't be filled if the stipend is not attractive.

"I think it's going to be hard to get teachers to come in and teach at a reduced rate than at their normal teaching salary," said Fedenko, who teaches at Price Elementary School.

Summer school teachers were previously paid a stipend equivalent to $16.50 an hour. According to Fedenko, while this may attract a younger teacher, veteran teachers may not want to give up their break unless they receive compensation at their full rate.

How much teachers will be paid was not specified, however Fernandez said all teacher vacancies have been identified and confirmed the department will be able to handle students returning to campuses on Monday.

"At this point I don't have any issues or concerns that have been highlighted," said Fernandez. "Principals have done a good job reaching out to all those teachers who had expressed interest just to get their final commitment that they are definitely going to be teaching so we can make sure that we had enough teachers for the students registered."

COVID-19 protocols

With teachers reportedly on board for summer school, GDOE is looking forward to piloting a higher number of students in the classroom and strengthening COVID-19 protocols.

Protocols to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 within school sites have been a priority as GDOE aims to safely return over 85% of students to campuses next school year.

GDOE worked with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to ensure that there's 3 feet of distance between students in the classroom, and Fernandez said GDOE's plans have been approved.

"That will allow us to move forward and ensure that we are operating safely under those new guidelines, and that will get us ready for any adjustments we need to make at the beginning of the school year," he said. "It will give us time to make those adjustments."

GDOE implemented COVID-19 protocols in January, adapting to the changing pandemic situation.

"We've already had practice since January operating with kids in school. Now, of course, we have more kids who are going to be in our classrooms," said Fernandez.

With the 3-feet rule and some students setting foot in the classroom for the first time in roughly 18 months, adjustments will need to be made.

"It just means that we have to continue to make the adjustments necessary to remind the kids of the requirements, make sure they follow directions, and then identify as we go through the day areas to strengthen and improve," said Fernandez.

GDOE will be monitoring and fine-tuning safety protocols at every school. A key component to this effort is, of course, the teachers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.