GDOE provides more details about summer school

The Guam Department of Education is continuing to prepare for summer school, slated to begin on June 7, and expected to continue through mid-July.

GDOE is working on firming up the dates as schools look toward opening up registration for summer school face-to-face and online instruction to students, said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Students who have been learning from home using paper lessons picked up from school are being encouraged to shift to online or in-person learning.

“We are really opening it up to all students,” said Sanchez.

Summer school for elementary and middle school will focus on remediation and enrichment, said Sanchez.

High schools will be focused on credit recovery this summer.

Sanchez said summer school would allow students to make up lost instructional time and prepare them for an easier transition into the next school year.

For students who will be transitioning to the online platform and need assistance, Sanchez said, “we continue to distribute laptops. All they need to do is apply for a laptop, and if they need laptops, schools will allow them to keep them over the summer if they are attending Summer school.”

Approximately 8,000 devices are for distribution to students enrolled in online learning and student use on campus.

With this round of laptop distribution, GDOE said the department could accommodate all hard copy learners switching to in-person or online learning. Education Stabilization II Funds will cover the rest.

For the first time in GDOE history, the department will have enough computers for every student in the public school system.

GDOE will also provide online support, said Sanchez. The department recently announced the launch of the PATH program, which provides free internet access to students at home.

Students can register or apply at schools and once they get approved, they will take the approval document to the selected internet provider IT&E.

Sanchez said face-to-face students who need laptops or internet access at home would also be supported.

Meals during summer school

The department is working to solidify the program to provide meals to students.

GDOE will provide summer school students, who are attending in-person learning, with breakfast during school hours, and then for lunch, the department is considering sending the students home with a grab-and-go lunch.

Students are encouraged to bring a snack to school for their break time.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said private and charter school students are also encouraged to register.

The summer school program will encompass a 20-hour weekly instructional schedule.

“All the schools chose Monday through Thursday, five hours, so it’s going to be every day from Monday to Thursday,” said Sanchez.

GDOE has yet to announce the opening of summer school registration.