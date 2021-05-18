GDOE psychologist: Some teachers seek support for mental, emotional health

Some public school teachers are seeking mental health help, according to Guam Department of Education District Psychologist Nadine Cepeda.

Cepeda shared her observations with Guam Education Board members during a recent work session where preparation for the upcoming school year was being discussed.

"I'm just seeing an increase of our personnel using our services, so I'm just kind of letting the board know and the senior management. We are seeing more people requesting that support," said Cepeda.

"We've actually seen eight teachers. They contacted our office for some screeners and just to be validated. And I'm going to say they are teachers, and they're not in good shape."

However, its unclear how the reported numbers compare to pre-COVID-19 mental health services sought by teachers.

"I don't know that we have good data on teachers or other employers receiving school-sponsored counseling. Our school counselors and psychologists are primarily for students in need of services," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

On Monday, he told The Guam Daily Post that the department is making strides to provide support to teachers.

"During the pandemic, we have tried to make services available to employees in need due to the unusual circumstances. As we go forward, we are looking at more ways to support both employees and students as we emerge from the pandemic," said Fernandez.

GDOE officials said there has been a lot asked of teachers since the pandemic first landed on Guam in March 2020, closing schools and forcing educational institutions to rethink how education is delivered to students.

"This past year, we've asked them to do so much. We've asked them to do two models of learning, and now it's three models of learning," said Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. "(Then) we asked them to all of a sudden do face-to-face. Just the changes we have asked them to go through puts a lot of added stress on them."

GDOE offers initial support services to department teachers and staff. Those in need of additional counseling support are referred to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and WestCare Pacific.

"We can't emphasize enough how social-emotional wellness is so important," Sanchez said.

He said GDOE provides counseling services and opportunities for teachers to interact with each other and share the stressors they face regularly.

Although the COVID-19 school year has brought its share of challenges and stressors, Sanchez said GDOE's teachers are still up to the job.

"I just love our teachers because one thing that they tell us is although they're stressed about their health, they want the students back in school. That's something that they're trying to balance,” he said.

As the current school year draws to an end, looming questions about school year 2021-2022 have also brought some stress to teachers.

GDOE has actively engaged teachers in returning over 80% of the student population to the campus next school year to ease some of the concerns.

"If we want to create a system that's positive and welcoming for students, we really have to try our best to make sure our teachers feel safe as well. That's really key to making sure the entire school system is ready to welcome a larger percentage of our students when they come back on campus," Sanchez said.