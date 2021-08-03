GDOE purchases washers and dryers to support mandatory uniform policy

The Guam Department of Education is making sure that the mandatory uniform policy it recently reinstated for the upcoming school year will not get in the way of education.

GDOE has purchased new washers and dryers that can be used by students and parents.

“They typically have them in some of the classes for basic life skills classes. But now, they are asking for more given the fact that we know with the uniforms that there may be some support for the needs of families that we can provide,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

On June 30, the Guam Education Board unanimously voted to reinstate Board Policy 401, mandating that public school students wear uniforms to school, after suspending the policy for nearly two years.

But Fernandez recognized that financial strains brought on by the pandemic may continue to affect parents’ ability to purchase and launder uniforms.

Fernandez said the washers and dryers GDOE received have been delivered to school sites with the idea that parents challenged in laundering uniforms could do so at the school.

When GDOE reinstated the policy it was noted that students violating the uniform policy in prior school years couldn’t be helped and the violation was usually the result of students not having enough uniforms to wear in a school week because of challenges laundering them.

In fact, GDOE officials reported that three years ago, the highest number of student disciplinary infractions was for dress code violations. Nine hundred seventy-seven students in this particular cycle had repeat uniform infractions, pointing toward the struggles families faced even prior to the pandemic.

With this in mind, multiple efforts have been made by uniform vendors, Parent Teacher Organizations and GDOE as it is anticipated that the number of students who may have challenges with uniforms will increase from 1,000 to about 5,000 students.

While GDOE is looking at the option of allocating funds to purchase up to five sets of uniforms per student in need, other support is being provided in the form of vouchers.

At the school level, vouchers are being provided by vendors through PTOs and consolidated grant funding. Parents can contact their child’s respective school for the vouchers.

Schools also have a limited uniform bank which parents can tap into. These uniforms were donated. Some are new and some are used; they are available through the Student Support Office.

GDOE officials stressed that they don’t want the mandatory uniform policy to be a reason that students do not attend school.

Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said, “Even if they don’t have uniforms or they don’t have enough uniforms just come to school we will do the best we can to support them on the uniform policy.”