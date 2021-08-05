The Guam Department of Education's Federal Programs Division has confirmed that the student allotment for instructional supplies has been increased.

Come Aug. 12, parents will only need to send their students to school with a backpack.

Public school officials had previously allotted $100 per GDOE student, but Ike Santos, administrator of the Federal Programs Division, said the allotment has been increased to more than $150.

The increase means that GDOE will be providing roughly $4.2 million of federal funds to support the instructional supply needs of 28,000 public school students.

Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said, "This just means that the schools will have a greater amount over the course of the year."

Funding for the school supplies comes from several pots of COVID-19 relief funding – the Education Stabilization Fund, ESF II and the American Rescue plan. The money, however, will not be spent all at once.

"The schools don't usually place the orders for the whole year at the beginning. Otherwise, they will have to store all of the supplies," Sanchez said. "So they will place most of the orders now (or already have), but then order additional later in the semester."

The allotments will cover instructional supplies normally requested by teachers at the beginning of the school year.

Relief for parents, teachers

GDOE officials said they wanted to relieve the burden of back-to-school shopping for parents, who spend roughly $40 to $80 on school supplies for their children.

Instructional supplies to be provided by GDOE include paper, pens, pencils, notebooks and folders.

Supply needs for students were identified at the school level by teachers and acquisition began last year.

"Teachers will also be given a voucher for instructional supplies so that they can procure instructional supplies for their need in the classrooms," Santos said.

Each GDOE teacher will receive $1,000 as part of the department's effort to keep teachers from dipping into their personal finances to support classroom needs.