GDOE raises need for more personnel in budget hearing

The Guam Department of Education outlined its needs for the next fiscal year at a budget hearing on Thursday before the 36th Guam Legislature.

The last five years has been challenging not only for the public school system but the entire island, said Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who noted the department has been trying to recover from the federal tax cuts of fiscal year 2017.

Since then GDOE's list of needs has grown, but with the infusion of cash received from the federal government as a result of the pandemic, the department now has some leeway to address some of those needs, while cutting down its initial budget request by 22%.

In January, GDOE submitted its fiscal 2022 budget request of $373.2 million. On Thursday, officials submitted a revised budget request of $291.4 million.

"Unlike former grants that we typically receive every year, there is a lot more flexibility in the use of these funds, so it did allow us to do things that we weren't allowed to do before, including capital improvement projects that we are really targeting with the (American Rescue Plan) funds," Fernandez said.

In 2020, GDOE received $41.5 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding under Education Stabilization Fund I. A second wave of Education Stabilization Fund-State Educational Agency funding provided $110 million earlier this year and about $287 million of ARP funding is headed straight for the island's public schools.

The infusion of federal grants allowed GDOE to go back to the budget request and remove those capital improvement projects. Capital outlay projects went from a staggering $43 million to $1.8 million and operations was reduced to $44.1 million from $85.2 million in January.

New positions

The personnel cost has gone up, however, from $226.5 million to $227.4 million. This is a result of GDOE creating new positions within the department to support education and paying money owed to teachers.

The bulk of the budget goes to supporting the personnel side of the agency. According to Fernandez, the staffing pattern as of Sept. 30, 2020, would require $208.6 million.

The personnel cost includes the creation of 276 new positions, which accounts for $11.2 million of the total personnel request.

The new positions fall into two categories. The first category is school safety and supervision, such as school aides and one-to-one aides. The second category involves positions to meet collective bargaining requirements, such as clerks, library technicians and assistant principals.

Over the years, GDOE had to cut back on positions such as substitute teachers due to budget cuts, but now they are hoping to increase the number of substitutes.

"We are trying to get back to at least 10%, one for every 10 classrooms of teachers back in our schools. Especially during this time when we are looking to ensure adequate personnel on campus," Fernandez said.

Also at the top of the hiring wish list are full-time one-to-one aides.

"Right now we recognize in our special education program, which is primarily funded with federal funds in order to provide the necessary aides needed per the individualized education plans for our students, we've had to stretch resources by hiring limited-term, part-time employees with those federal funds," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said over the last few years, GDOE has seen the need to address this situation, as retention rates for those taking care of the most vulnerable GDOE students has been an issue.

"They are the first ones to leave if there are available full-time positions elsewhere in the department, in other government agencies or better positions in the private sector, so the turnover of course hurts our ability to maintain and build their skills and knowledge. It also affects the children that rely on familiarity, and basically year-to-year relationship-building with the aides," Fernandez said.

He said 164 new positions were created to address this need, at a total cost of $6.2 million.

The remaining new positions would include 64 new positions for clerks, typists and library techs, and six new assistant principal positions. These positions are in line with collective bargaining requirements from the Guam Federation of Teachers and the Guam Education Board.

"We are about to begin the process of negotiating or renegotiating contracts moving forward, so we anticipate that this will be a matter of discussion with the union, board and management team. I believe the staff and teacher contracts are up for negotiation again," Fernandez said.

Backlog of bonuses

GDOE's budget request however, will not only go toward new positions. Fernandez said part of the personnel budget will also correct a backlog of merit bonuses owed to teachers as a result of the bonuses being frozen.

"We continue to evaluate employees, we continue to record any merit bonuses that are earned but we have not been able to pay those so there is a backlog that exists in terms of merit bonuses."

For merit bonuses, GDOE has requested $3.1 million. Meanwhile GDOE is also hoping to be able to pay out certified bonuses owed to teachers.

"We actually went through the process and reached out to employees who believed they were properly owed this incentive so that we could calculate what might be considered an amount to make them whole," Fernandez said.

That amount comes to $1 million.

Salary increments and nurses' pay are also included in personnel costs. GDOE nurses received a pay hike as a result of COVID-19. Base pay for the nurses was increased by 15%, and a 10% differential was also added.

The added costs comes to nearly $900,000.

The department's amended budget request also asks for $18 million for utilities and $44.1 million for operations.