GDOE 'ready to open' new school year

The first bell of the new school year for public school students will ring in just two days, and the Guam Department of Education recently told The Guam Daily Post that it is prepared.

“Yes, we believe so, we are ready to open,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We spoke to our administrators, we spoke to our teachers, we know it’s not going to be perfect and we’re expected to run into some kinks, but we’re ready to open.”

Come Wednesday, Aug. 10, the 41 GDOE public schools will welcome back thousands of students.

As of March of this year, there were more than 27,000 students enrolled in the island’s largest school system, but it remains unclear whether GDOE had an increase or decrease in enrollment, Sanchez noted.

Safety

With COVID-19 still on the island, GDOE will continue following guidelines from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“We still have masks, we still have hand sanitizing equipment, we still have cleaning supplies, we still have all the materials and supplies that we previously had for COVID,” Sanchez said.

Preparation

Safety officers and maintenance supervisors, as well as Guam Education Board members, have been conducting walk-throughs for the last three weeks, according to GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz.

“Critical maintenance needs are being addressed to ensure that schools are ready for opening,” Cruz said in a recent statement to the Post.

The island’s public school system also is helping families gear up by providing relief to parents with uniform vouchers and school supplies.

As the Post has reported, GDOE allocated $150 per student, in American Rescue Plan funds, to all GDOE schools for supplies.

Parents are encouraged to contact their children’s respective schools for more information.

'Ready to go'

“I think that there is excitement, there's enthusiasm out there. We were able to have a really great summer program, great summer school graduation, and then we really had a great summer fair so we were able to showcase the different projects and programs and support systems that we have for the department, so we’re ready to go,” Sanchez concluded.