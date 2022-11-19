GDOE receives 'first tech' drones

Education programs focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the Department of Education are soaring to new heights as the first drones to be manufactured on Guam have been delivered to middle schools across the island.

Bella Wings Aviation secured a contract with GDOE for a drone development program and has manufactured the first “Made on Guam” drones. As part of its commitment to the new local industry, the company shared the technology with island youth.

“This was our commitment when we started, when we got the Guam product seal, the 'Made on Guam’ seal. Our commitment was to set forth on the manufacturing side and the line assembly of the drone," said Charlie Hermosa, Bella Wing Aviation president and co-founder.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

So far, 20 first tech drones were manufactured. Of these, 17 were delivered Wednesday to GDOE middle schools. But, for Hermosa, Bella Wings is fulfilling more than just a contract, it's building the future workforce.

"For us being able to share this technology with the students only enhances the ability to be able to track young talent into the workforce because we need more pilots, more engineers, more electrical folks. So, really, we wanted to capture them from the STEM side. It was really important for us to do that and it was a step for Guam as the first units being developed here, first tech products,” he said.

BWA's involvement with GDOE in the drone development program does not end at delivery.

“We’re going to hold training sessions and we want to be able to provide the training so they can continue on. We want to be able to engage on all levels,” Hermosa said.

After the contracts are set, Hermosa said, maintenance will be the next step.

“The next evolution would be providing maintenance, but that would be a separate and outside of making the drones,” Hermosa said.

BWA was recognized Nov. 9 by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for receiving the Guam Product Seal, proof of local manufacturing, and for producing Guam’s first tech product.