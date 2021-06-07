GDOE: Recovering from learning loss a community effort

Addressing learning loss and recovery of our island's public school students will require "a community effort" and the Guam Department of Education is hopeful that nonprofit organizations will support the initiative.

"I do very much believe that this is going to take a community effort," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "It's not just going to be what happens at school, but really ensuring that kids that have been shut in their homes for a year and a half are now able to engage in the community."

Part of the effort to extend learning beyond the classroom and into the community has been the launch of Community Learning Centers throughout the island. To date, there are 22 centers in operation.

A month after the centers began opening their doors, concerns were raised about a lack of use by the community.

"This is a work in progress and you know, opening up the (centers) for internet access, at the same time the community has been shut down. It's been kind of tricky to market and advance the CLCs as part of our recovery efforts," Fernandez said. "We're seeing difficulty in getting parents and kids to return to school without some type of programmed activity."

Although some schools engaged in programmed activities by offering workshops for parents and students, GDOE recognized the need to tap into nonprofits for support in offering a broader base of programmed activities.

GDOE is working with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office to encourage more organizations to provide activities for youth.

"Whether it's enrichment or recreation, we applaud that. We've been inviting those organizations to make use of the community learning centers as part of their proposals," Fernandez said.

The governor's office has received 30 to 40 proposals from nonprofit organizations that are being reviewed now.

"These are organizations that may not have an identified facility, that might otherwise have to rent space in order to conduct their program. We are saying, 'Come into our schools; we have a space set up.' It's technology accessible. It's supervised and secure. And if you're an organization that wants to serve kids after school, when they get out of summer school or maybe during the school year, there's a lot of opportunities to partner by you hosting the activity at our site," Fernandez said.

Hosting the partnered activities at the centers would not only increase use of the centers and decrease operational costs for the nonprofits, but it also makes it easier for students to attend, Fernandez said.

"We think that's a very promising partnership and we hope that once we get to a point where the governor approves and funds those organizations to conduct their activities with us, that we can make those announcements and you can see some of those partnerships come to fruition," he said.

The partnerships will be funded by the governor's office, utilizing a portion of the $33 million in Education Stabilization Funds II grant received by the governor to support education.

In addition to the CLC initiative, GDOE has provided students with laptops and internet devices to support distance learning.

To date, 5,000 laptops and about 2,300 Wi-Fi devices have been distributed to public school students.

"We are pleased to have the ability to support that and, of course, that's really formed our plans for the coming year. In the event that any school, any class, any time we have to close the entire school district, if that becomes an issue, we have the ability to continue teaching and learning without any of the interruptions that we saw when COVID-19 first hit," Fernandez said.