GDOE registering students this week for Lagu, Kattan districts

Guam Department of Education schools are hosting registration fairs in the Lagu and Kattan districts through Friday, GDOE announced recently in a press release.

This summer, school campuses have prepared for inspections and reopenings, and more convenient and accessible ways of submitting and receiving documents needed for transferring, withdrawing and registering children for the 2023-2024 school year, the department said in the release.

GDOE stated recently that the chief nurse of GDOE, Head Start officials and outreach teams will be present at the registration fairs to assist students and parents with the documentation process for registration, transfer or withdrawal.

The registration fair for the Lagu school district will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25-27 at the Micronesia Mall Center Court. The Kattan school district registration fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26-28 at the Agana Shopping Center.

What to bring

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring:

• Valid photo identification.

• Child's original birth certificate.

• Mayor’s verification or utility bill.

• Physical exam (within one year) or an appointment card.

• Immunization record.

• Results of a tuberculosis test (within one year).