GDOE reinstates school uniforms; vendors to help families in need

It's official: Public school students will be required to wear uniforms this coming school year.

The decision to reinstate Board Policy 401, the school uniform policy, was announced Thursday, following feedback received from a survey of parents, administrators, teachers, staff and students.

"The survey received 4,182 total responses and resulted in 62% in favor of reinstating the uniform policy for the coming school year and 38% – predominantly secondary school students – in favor of suspending the policy an additional year," GDOE stated in a press release. "The Island-wide Board of Governing Students conducted its own survey of students and found that only 11% of students supported mandating uniforms while 89% supported making uniforms optional."

In light of the pandemic, the Guam Education Board last year suspended the uniform policy for the 2020-2021 school year. GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez at the time said the policy would be revisited once the island was on a path to recovery.

At a GEB meeting Wednesday, stakeholders testified in support of the mandatory uniform policy.

Cassandra Sanchez, who spoke on behalf of Moda Gino's, a local uniform vendor, said the business understands why uniforms were suspended and how COVID-19 impacted parents, but as the new school year draws near, vendors also need time to prepare.

"We're here tonight to kindly ask the board to consider the vendors when it comes to Board Policy 401. So that in the event a decision is made, we can work with our existing inventory," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said as a vendor they are willing to work with parent-teacher organizations to provide extra support in assisting parents in obtaining uniforms.

Families in need are offered vouchers for school uniforms to offset the cost, which on average is about $120 for five sets of uniforms.

Kekoa Tydingco, a GDOE parent, also spoke in support of uniforms, citing the safety and security of schools, and the need to build school pride.

"The ability of the staff members to identify who is authorized to be on school grounds – it really takes the load off the staff. The second point is if all the students are wearing the same thing it won't allow for there to be a distinction between the socioeconomic classes," said Tydingco, who wanted students to have one less thing to stress about.

The survey revealed that most parents favored uniforms and the board took action in line with the survey results.

"After reviewing the survey results, the GEB voted 8-0 (one absent) to reinstate BP 401 and the requirement for students to wear school uniforms at school," the GDOE release stated.

With the start of the new school year just weeks away, Fernandez said it was important for a decision to be made.

"This gives parents an opportunity to plan for the start of the school year and to get the uniforms they need for their children," he said.

Fernandez said with the support of uniform vendors, families that may need additional help to purchase uniforms can contact their student's respective school for support.