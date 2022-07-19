The Guam Department of Education has paid roughly $25 million over the years to cover third-party fiduciary oversight, and while that could change in the future, for now, GDOE remains in high risk status.

Guam Education Board Chairman Mark Mendiola confirmed that a special conditions letter from U.S. Department of Education was received highlighting deficiencies and progress in addressing the high risk status of GDOE.

“The letter that came, basically highlighted the significant progress that the department has made in addressing the concerns,” Mendiola said.

Unauditable books and concerns about inventory asset management were among the concerns addressed by GDOE and followed up on during the recent on-site visit by federal officials.

In terms of unauditable books, Mendiola said there are mechanism now in place.

“There’s layers now of internal controls that were put in place and they came out to validate that,” Mendiola said.

He said federal officials wanted to make sure GDOE is spending federal dollars as they said they would, and as intended by the grants received.

“This is the first time that they had a large contingent coming from U.S. (Department of Education),” said Mendiola, who noted the presence of federal representatives from the high risk division, inspector general and programatic people, folks that deal with programs and federal dollars.

The on-site visit was a result of GDOE’s request for reconsideration through the reevaluation plan. The plan included the areas GDOE needed to improve on and if improvement was seen, corresponding restrictions would be removed.

“They’ve given us now a clearer road map of what they would like for us to do to remove ourselves from third-party oversight,” Mendiola said. “Our hope is that once we remove third-party that we can directly get reimbursements for a lot of … grants."

“So this trip that they came out they validated the reevaluation plan and they basically wrote back to us … I think one of the biggest things is that we are going to start to transition and put the structure in place for internal controls to be permanent in the department,” Mendiola said

Federal officials gave GDOE until October to be ready for their next review.

“If we remove the third party in that review then that, of course, puts us in a better footing and standing with the department because we can go to them directly for technical support for how we manage and administer the grants,” Mendiola said.

Removing oversight will also save GDOE roughly $2.2 million a year that it spends for third-party fiduciary oversight.