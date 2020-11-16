The Guam Department of Education is targeting Dec. 15 as the date a decision could come as to whether in-person classes can be opened for instruction in January.

Surges in COVID-19 cases prevented GDOE from holding traditional classroom instruction when the school year began in August. The department has been relying entirely on remote learning, through either online instruction or hard copy materials, as Guam's public and private schools remain closed at the governor's order.

January was cited as the earliest GDOE might be able to resume in-person classes, given the current public health emergency. But the likelihood of that happening may be slipping away as more cases – and deaths – are reported regularly as Guam inches closer to the new year.

A total of 101 new cases were reported Wednesday, mostly from testing at the Department of Corrections. Guam's 93rd COVID-19-related death was confirmed Friday.

On Thursday, Fernandez said, "Like I told my team today, yesterday was the worst set of statistics we've seen since March. It's at its highest levels from a positivity standpoint and from a 14-day new cases perspective. So that the chances we can open schools – those chances are getting slimmer the worse that the numbers get."

In-person classes will not take place unless the situation improves, Fernandez added. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also will need to lift the school closures, although her office is regularly communicating with GDOE about reopening discussions.

Nonetheless, GDOE's school readiness task force was called on to plan ahead should the situation allow for a January opening. The task force has been briefing the Guam Education Board every week since October, according to GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

GDOE is using a reopening dashboard, essentially a COVID-19 transmission risk assessment, to help guide decision-making about when classes can safely resume, and the department also has scheduled a series of stakeholder meetings this month to discuss plans for potentially reopening in January.

"We're also planning two more comprehensive surveys of our stakeholders in November and December," Fernandez said. "Part of our decisions are going to be also taking into account some of the perceptions or concerns of our stakeholders."

One question being asked of the task force – based on what's been done in other jurisdictions – is whether reopening will be done in phases and certain populations prioritized, such as students with disabilities, rather than open at once to all students wanting traditional instruction.

Three learning models

GDOE has three learning models at the moment – online, hard copy distribution and the yet-to-be-practiced traditional instruction. However, Fernandez previously stated that it may be down to a policy call on whether hard copy distribution will continue.

There's a general sentiment that hard copy is not an ideal way of teaching because there isn't much engagement between the teacher and student, according to the superintendent.

On Thursday, Fernandez said GDOE's goal was always to complete laptop distribution and open internet access to students in need before making a decision on continuing hard copy distribution.

The task force is recommending that all three models be maintained, simply because those technology issues won't be resolved before moving into the second semester, he said.

"But once we do, then we would look at that question going forward," Fernandez said.

Some families prefer hard copies due to lesson structuring rather than technology access.

"They're finding online learning a little bit less structured, at least in this first semester as teachers worked hard to try to adjust to the new online learning platform," Fernandez said.

A lot of parents have also said that hard copies allow them time to work with their children, especially if they are working, whereas online work might be due before the evening is over or before the parents are available to help, Fernandez said.

"What we're trying to do is take those aspects of the hard copy model and see if we could integrate that or adapt the online version," he said.