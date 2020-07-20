GDOE reopens Astumbo Elementary for Grab-N-Go meals

Grab-N-Go School Meal operations will resume at Astumbo Elementary School beginning today, Monday, according to Guam Department of Education officials.

The Astumbo Elementary School distribution site closed earlier this month after one Grab-N-Go School Meal Program worker tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, school meal workers at the Dededo campus were tested for COVID-19. All received negative results. As an added precaution, workers also self-isolated for 14 days. During the closure, the campus was also cleaned and sanitized.

Astumbo Elementary School is one of 12 Grab-N-Go School Meal sites that distribute no cost meals to children ages 18 and below every weekday.

With the opening of the Astumbo Elementary School site, all 12 distribution sites will be fully operational. Grab-N-Go School Meal participants are reminded to follow the directions of school personnel, to wear a mask while on campus, and to stay home or seek medical care if they feel ill.