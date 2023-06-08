GDOE requesting new deadlines for sanitation checks

Education officials are asking for an extension on the deadline for schools to comply with sanitation regulations after Typhoon Mawar caused damage to facilities across the island and set back preparations for the upcoming school year.

But even if an extension is granted, Simon Sanchez High School may be unable to reopen by the start of the next school year due to major typhoon damage.

Guam Department of Education leadership sat down with lawmakers at the Guam Congress Building Wednesday to discuss what’s needed to get students back in the classroom by Aug. 9. About 99% of schools still lack power, according to acting GDOE Superintendent Judi Won Pat, and none have had power and water restored as of Wednesday.

GDOE says school employees are fixing doors, piling up debris and cutting down fallen trees with borrowed chainsaws, but some of the damage is beyond the education department’s ability to repair.

Sanitation deadline

Lawmakers earlier this year decided to give GDOE until June 30 to come into compliance with sanitation guidelines after several schools received failing grades from health inspectors but were allowed to remain open. If schools can’t pass inspection, they will have to be shut down.

Won Pat asked the deadline be pushed until school year 2024-2025.

“Our request is, if possible, put it into abeyance for this school year. The administrators and the staff at the school said they will do everything that they can to get the schools ready, and ... it won't be unsanitary,” Won Pat said, when questioned by Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Won Pat said if students need to be moved around to share undamaged classrooms, that would be done.

But education oversight chair Sen. Chris Barnett said he wasn’t ready to backpedal on the deadline. Guam public schools already were in a very poor state prior to Mawar, and the deadline was meant to force the government of Guam to fix them, he said.

“If we tear this thing up and throw it in the trash can, what then?" he asked. "Are our students going to continue to go to schools and facilities that are like the ones (they) are going to now? Or are we going to make the difficult choices that have to get done?”

Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joe Sanchez asked that schools be allowed to remain open until Department of Public Health and Social Services inspectors actually are able to look at schools.

“If we fail, then we fail,” Sanchez said, but schools may not be able to renew sanitary permits if they aren't inspected by Public Health, which faces its own issues post-storm.

Barnett said he was open to a compromise.

Campus unusable

More than 50% of the classrooms at Sanchez High were damaged by Mawar, according to the school's principal, Carla Masnayon.

Damage to the school is beyond the ability of GDOE’s facilities and maintenance teams to fix, according to officials.

Out of 18 air conditioning units on the Sanchez High roofline, 15 were destroyed, according to Masnayon. Another was damaged; the final two appear to be OK, but can’t be tested until power is restored.

“Over the typhoon we had about a foot of water on the roof, which was slowly leaking into the second floor and down into the first floor,” she said.

Ventilation ducts were flooded, along with a second-floor hallway. Ceiling tiles were falling in, mold was widespread and one classroom on the second floor was completely blown out by Mawar. Staff have been clearing out expensive equipment and electronics, the principal said, but there’s no telling how much damage the main facility of the school sustained until the power comes back on.

Officials were brainstorming about what to do in the event the Sanchez High campus could not be reopened, but online learning was the very last resort, according to GDOE officials.