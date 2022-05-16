The Guam Department of Education has requested $268.3 million for fiscal year 2023, but, while officials meticulously broke down the budget as it pertains to the statutory 14-points of an adequate education, it did leave out a major expense: recently-approved raises for teachers and administrators.

GDOE’s budget request for fiscal 23 has decreased by 7.9% compared to the previous year, mainly due to federal funding.

“With the federal funds available we have gone through the process of scrubbing our budget looking at the funds available ensuring that if we shift something to federal funds its allowable,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “In the end we are left with trying to pay for our core functions with the funds that are available locally.”

To date GDOE has been awarded nearly $440 million dollars through three funding streams: CARES Act, Education Stabilization Fund and the American Rescue Plan. These federal subsidies must be expended by 2024.

On the local budget side, GDOE broke down their $268.3 million request for fiscal 2023 when appearing before lawmakers last Thursday.

“With this budget you’ll see that 84% of it, is caught up on personnel costs, 8% in operations and 7% in utilities and a very small percent for capital outlays because we shifted that out of the budget already,” Fernandez said.

GDOE requested $227.5 million to pay for personnel costs. For “warm bodies” alone, GDOE needs $213.2 million, department officials testified.

The public school system is proposing to create 310 new positions in the upcoming fiscal year. One hundred and ninety-seven of these would be school aides who can address school safety and supervision. Eighty-seven positions were created to meet collective bargaining requirements, and roughly 18 positions were created for special education and allied health programs.

“I want to emphasize that about 90 of these positions were really intended to try to give an opportunity for the department to make our one-to-one aides full time rather than part-time,” Fernandez said.

The creation of full time one-to-one school aides was done in hopes of reducing turnover and increasing retention.

On the operations side, $21.3 million is needs to address the services, supplies and equipment needs of the department in the upcoming fiscal year.

Requests for operational funds include $5.6 million for a local meal subsidy, $4.2 million for JFK High School and Okkodo High School maintenance and insurance costs and the Third Party Fiduciary bill of nearly $3 million.

GDOE requested $18.4 million to cover power, water and telephone costs.

Finally, for its capital outlay budget, GDOE asked for $1 million, with an additional $102.8 million in capital improvement projects that will leverage federal funding.

About $18.4 million of operational budget requests were removed, and are expected to be paid out through the ARP.

The fiscal 2023 budget request however, did not include the educator pay raise announced on Wednesday. A major component of it, a 20% increase in base salaries, was estimated to cost $30.4 million annually.

But the raises also include a 15% and 10% differential benefit for principals and assistant principals respectively. Estimates of the cost of these new financial incentives were not disclosed in a memorandum outlining the recommended raises approved by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero last week.