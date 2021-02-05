GDOE reviewing differential pay order

While in-person instruction is currently underway, Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he believes teachers would not be eligible for differential pay under the current executive order, but he is still reviewing the order as well as which employees at GDOE would be eligible for the payment.

There were initially three categories of differential pay for government employees, depending on their level of exposure to COVID-19:

• Category 1 - 25%

• Category 2 - 15%

• Category 3 - 10%

In the past, GDOE social workers and school nurses assisting the Department of Public Health and Social Services working at quarantine facilities or stationed at ports of entry received 25% differential pay.

School-based employees working to support food distribution received 15% differential, and for the most part, these were the two categories of GDOE employees eligible for differential pay, Fernandez said.

By June 2020, Category 3 of the differential pay plan had expired and on Feb. 1, as moneys fueling the pay plan dry up without a new infusion from the federal government, Category 2 also expired while pay for Category 1 employees was reduced to 10% under the governor's executive order.

"Regarding differential pay for teachers, it's not my understanding they would be eligible for differential pay under the executive order as I understand them," Fernandez said. "Obviously, they weren't required to come to face-to-face instruction until such time as the executive order allowed for the reopening to take place. But I don't believe that out of the differential pay categories, that it would apply to the employees of the school at this point. And again, because it's been reduced, I'm still further reviewing what that 10% differential is and who would be eligible for that."

Positive case at Price

At the same time, GDOE saw its first COVID-19-positive case since the opening of schools for in-person instruction. The Joint Information Center announced that an employee at Price Elementary School tested positive on Monday.

The employee reported his case upon getting the results, which might have been over the weekend, and Monday is when management became aware of it, Fernandez said. The employee didn't come to the campus Monday.

GDOE staff conducted contact tracing within the first 24 hours of receiving the report and had completed disinfection of any affected areas on campus by Tuesday, so there was no need to disrupt operations, Fernandez added.

"I think on the positive side, everything went according to our plan, which is basically that our first responders are really the administrator and the school nurse at the site. So with their help and support, and with the training received by our nurses, we were able to initiate contact tracing pretty quickly and identify all of the individuals who needed to be quarantined off campus and further coordinate with Public Health for their testing," he said.

'Communication is really critical'

The only area Fernandez said he wants to focus on is ensuring that communications are clear, including the timing for notifications, because even as GDOE was notifying close contacts, officials were being contacted by non-contacts seeking information.

"We just want to tighten that up. ... I think it's something as simple as saying the administrator will send a letter to the parents the same day there's a report. ... I think communication is really critical now because if you don't, a lot of times misinformation or rumors go around and it sometimes complicates the situation," Fernandez said.