A picture of a public school lunch meal served at a Guam Department of Education high school raised question about whether students are being fed enough.

The picture sent to The Guam Daily Post showed a tray with one unwrapped beef burrito, the filling appearing to be a single scoop of beef topped with cheese. Next to it, a scoop of chopped carrots, an orange and two single-serve boxed milk.

The portion was prepared for a high school student, and the reader who submitted the photo questioned whether the meal was enough to keep kids from getting hungry in school.

The Guam Daily Post sent the image, along with questions related to required meal portions for students, to the public school system.

Portion sizes, like those pictured, are set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture based on the nutritional requirements for school breakfast and lunch portions, according to GDOE officials.

The USDA food and nutrition website fact sheet on calories in school meals stated the standards ensure that children have the energy needed to learn in class and be physically active.

“Under the new science-based standards, school meals are ‘right-sized’ and reflect the appropriate balance between food groups,” the USDA fact sheet said.

Caloric intake sets the amount of food being served to students based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the Institute of Medicine.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said meal portions are aligned with student ages. There are different requirements for meals prepared for students in kindergarten through eighth grade compared with high school.

The school lunch pictured is for a high school student; this would equate to a larger portion size, based on GDOE’s assertion.

“School administrators and staff from Food and Nutrition Services regularly sample the tray to determine acceptability and sufficiency of the meal within USDA guidelines. FNS and the food vendor also regularly factor in feedback in addressing the school menus, should there be any requests for changes to the menu,” Fernandez said.

He believes that the meal pictured is enough for a high school student.

“Each meal is based on the nutritional requirements set by USDA, and yes, this meal does meet the requirements. It should be noted that one of the priorities set by the federal government in setting forth nutritional requirements is to promote children's health and to fight childhood obesity, in addition to all of the health and medical effects brought on by obesity in communities across the nation and here on Guam,” Fernandez said.

But what if the meal doesn’t fill up the student?

The Guam Daily Post asked Fernandez if students are able to get second servings.

“No. USDA sets the limits on caloric intake which relates to the amount of food being served,” Fernandez said.

According to the USDA, there are additional options for feeding very active students, such as making available second helpings of fruits and vegetables or even milk at lunch.

“If any student or parent has a complaint about the school food, the best way to address this is to bring this up to the cafeteria manager or to a school administrator who can immediately investigate to ensure that the meal being served is appropriate,” Fernandez said. “In doing so, if there is a need for a resolution, it can be handled immediately.”

Concerns can be reported to the general GDOE hotline at info@gdoe.net or directly to FNS at 671-300-2463.