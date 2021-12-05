GDOE’s Special Education Division recognized

Last week, the nation celebrated National Special Education Day, and the Guam Department of Education and local senators came together to recognize personnel and staff who work with students with special needs and their families.

The virtual resolution presentation took place Thursday evening. The presentation was called by Sen. Telena Nelson, chairwoman of the committee on education. Sen. Joanne Brown presented Resolution 216-36 to the GDOE Special Education division.

“Every year on this day we celebrate and commemorate the anniversary of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, (known as IDEA) which is our nation's first federal special education law signed by President Gerald Ford in 1975,” Brown read.

The law mandates a free, open and appropriate education for students with special needs throughout the nation. The advancements made in educating children with special needs since 2005 has been celebrated annually on Dec. 2.

“It ensures that special education and its services are rendered to those special needs children and accommodating in ways that allow special-needs children to thrive in the classroom as well as beyond the classroom setting,” Brown read.

GDOE currently educates and serves 1,754 students with special needs.

“Special needs takes a variety of forms and can range from developmental disabilities, learning disabilities, health conditions and even giftedness and disabilities in the natural part of the human experience and does not diminish the right of students to participate or contribute to society,” Brown read from the resolution.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez shared in the thanks and noted the tough year education has seen.

“This has been a very challenging time for us and our families especially for our students with disabilities because of the interruptions and disruptions of the pandemic. It highlighted the need to have our kids in school for face-to-face instruction and interaction. As well to receive the services that we owe them and that we’ve obligated ourselves to provide them in order to give them access to education,” Fernandez said.

He added, “While it's been very tough I really want to thank our Special Education leadership, Tom Babauta, Yolanda Gabriel who recently retired, and all of the hardworking employees who not only had to do the adjustment but do even more to meet the needs of special education families.”

Many students with special needs depend on services that can only be provided in the face-to-face setting at schools. School closures challenged the department.

“With regard to our special education division it’s even more pronounced in terms of the needs and the urgency to get our kids back to school and be able to deliver instruction and the services that they are owed. I know it’s been a tough challenge to deal with this over the past 18 months especially when schools have been shut down,” Fernandez said during a meeting with local media.

On Wednesday, Fernandez recognized all GDOE employees for their contributions.

“Let me just shout a caveat, we want to thank all of the employees. I mean, if there’s ever a year where all of our employees need and deserve that recognition, these past 18 months really is that time because so much has gone into trying to get our kids back safely to school, trying to continue with public health and learning so all of our employees … on the front lines have been a key part of that effort.”

“This is the first time that I can remember having this kind of an honor where we are being celebrated. It’s very difficult work that we do. The special education team here, the leaders, they are the ones really getting things done. We have great partnerships, we work really well with the families,” said Tom Babauta, acting superintendent of special education.