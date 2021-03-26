GDOE: School-based food services will change next school year

The Guam Department of Education anticipates more students returning to the classroom next school year and that also means that a shift must be made to keep kids fed in school.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, “If we are to increase the numbers of students we have to ensure that food services makes the shift in the type of food they are ordering to supply the breakfast and lunches in the cafeterias.

“The food that we’re distributing every Friday this school year has really been shelf staple foods that can be prepared later” at the homes of students, he said.

But these types of foods are not what students will be eating in school.

“As we go through the registration process and get a better understanding of the numbers for next year, we definitely will see a shift in food purchasing,” said Fernandez.

GDOE needs at least four to six weeks for Sodexo, the food services vendor, to make the adjustments.

“Now, we’re not required by law to provide food for those students who are not attending face-to-face; it is an option and it is encouraged. But it's not a requirement. However, GDOE made our commitment since the beginning of the pandemic to provide as much food support as possible,” said Fernandez.

Many schoolchildren rely on the food provided by the schools, so GDOE plans to continue the food distributions which have been open to all students ages 5 to 18 years old. However, the department will need to work out the logistics for next school year.

“I don’t believe it will be taking place on Fridays the same way it is now. But I do think we will find a way to make distribution happen,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said GDOE will adjust the time for the distributions to compress it from several hours a day.

“We're going to have to readjust and that'll take some planning and looking at options with our principals who would have to manage that operation at the same time that kids need to be supervised,” said Fernandez.

There has also been a discussion about making students pick up the food commodities at their respective schools.

GDOE will need to determine how much food will be needed for both face-to-face students and the food distribution based on enrollment numbers for next year.