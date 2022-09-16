GDOE schools may be shut down

The Guam Department of Education may be looking at shutting down certain schools due to safety issues.

Acting GDOE Superintendent Francis Santos made mention of the possibility during a presentation before the Rotary Club of Guam during its meeting Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon. He was discussing capital improvement needs and initiatives.

"There's roofing issues in every single school in our system. As I speak, we have a structural issue at the (George Washington High School) gym. We had to shut that down. And we're now looking at two additional schools that we're having some serious structural issues. And we are more than likely going to shut them down and have to move these kids around," Santos said.

"But, again, the safety of our students is paramount with GDOE. ... So, in order to keep a safe environment for the kids, we're going to have to make some really important and tough decisions, and that will include having to possibly shut schools down," he added.

More details on the closure process are pending, he said.

When asked if he could elaborate on the possibility of shutting down schools, Santos said he could not, adding that GDOE is not prepared to discuss the matter now and that the process remains in its early stages.

"We're still under review and discussion," Santos told The Guam Daily Post.

GDOE has estimated about $100 million in capital improvement projects are needed for the district. There have been several long-standing concerns regarding public school facilities, with many public school buildings being decades old.

GDOE, however, does have significant federal assistance now, with the single largest grant being about $239.4 million from American Rescue Plan funding specifically for GDOE, of which a major share had been budgeted to support capital improvement projects.

Santos said Thursday that GDOE will be repairing school air conditioning systems, emphasizing that it won't be a "patchwork" job, but will apply to all schools. This project has started, he said.

GDOE also has partnered with the Guam Power Authority to perform electrical assessments at all schools, which will include work to integrate renewable energy into public school facilities.

"That's something (GPA General Manager John Benavente) is doing. He's assessing the schools right now, especially the roofing, to see that they can properly install solar panels at the top of our schools. And then he'll put that program out there," Santos told members of the Rotary Club of Guam.

GDOE also will address canopies and walkways, he said, and restrooms at all schools.

Simon Sanchez High School

A major project ahead for the education department is the construction of a new Simon Sanchez High School.

"We cannot fail this time. We tried three times and, in this particular one, we're not going to fail," Santos said, adding that GDOE will be drawing from expertise at GPA and the Guam Waterworks Authority to assist with the procurement of the major project.

Santos had served as a commissioner of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the governing board of GPA and GWA, before coming on board GDOE as its acting superintendent.

"I'm getting the expertise of (GWA General Manager) Miguel Bordallo and John Benavente and his team to help us with the procurement of how to find the right developer, the right construction company, the right construction manager to open and construct a school," Santos said.

Santos said the construction is estimated to cost $150 million to $160 million, based on the completed architecture and engineering work, with construction to take about two years once commenced. The work will be a build-maintain-transfer type of project.

The newly enacted fiscal year 2023 budget law contains financing language for the new Simon Sanchez High School, authorizing up to around $16.3 million annually as lease-back payments.

Santos said the department now is waiting for the Guam Economic Development Authority to move forward.

"GEDA has to put together the financing package for the Simon Sanchez project. And then, as a result of that, we will be able to put together the procurement package," Santos told the Post.

He also noted that a 45-day "time clock" triggers once the architectural and engineering plan is submitted for permitting. While the plan is complete, the submission is up to Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects, the firm hired to do the A&E work, but that is expected to happen soon, according to Santos.

"We have to get moving once that's going. So we're already starting at our end," Santos said.