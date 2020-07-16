GDOE schools may delay opening

The Guam Department of Education has collected about 16,000 responses from parents on preferred learning models for next school year, and the new data doesn't deviate drastically from preliminary information obtained last week: Most parents still want their children to learn from home.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said about 37% of students want online learning. Another 28% prefer to learn from home using hard copies. The remaining 35% indicated they would be comfortable with traditional face-to-face instruction with an alternating schedule.

While GDOE initially targeted Aug. 11 as the start of the new school year, Fernandez said there is talk of pushing the start date to Aug. 17 to allow for professional development days in the week prior to Aug. 11. GDOE also needs time to secure masks and other protective equipment that are in high demand globally.

"We know we're in competition to try to purchase face masks and plexiglass and all the other things we want in school."

Some additional schools still need to submit their information, but Fernandez said he does not think the numbers will change dramatically.

"Once we finalize it a little bit more, we'll be able to put those numbers out in more detail," he added.

From the data available now, 71% of middle and high school students say they prefer to learn from home, either online or with hard copy lessons, Fernandez said. For elementary students, 60% say they would stay at home.

There are some individual elementary schools with higher ratios for face-to-face instruction compared to home learning.

"What's going to happen at this point is every school ... will have to now use this data to organize themselves with regard to providing teaching and learning for students under any model. And that's where the conversation is today," Fernandez said.

The deadline to submit the learning model information was July 10, but GDOE is still accepting the registration forms.

Parents can change the learning model by coordinating with the school directly, but GDOE noted it will be difficult for both schools and students if changes are made in the middle of the quarter.

The education department has access to part of $41 million in federal funding that will be used to purchase safety supplies and invest in laptops, tablets and other equipment. Funding will also be used to upgrade school campuses to provide broader Wi-Fi access.

The federal money will be shared with private and charter schools but GDOE will still have the bulk of the funding – a little more than $30 million.

Expanding internet access

In terms of online connectivity, 50% of high school students indicated they will be able to do online learning. The percentage generally falls with each descending grade level – 42% for middle school and 29% for elementary school.

Fernandez said the department's interest is in finding out which students, and how many, have access to equipment that will allow them to go online. In some cases, the issue may be accessing the internet and not necessarily a lack of equipment.

Another $12.5 million from the same grant funding source was allotted to the Office of the Governor to assist with distance learning.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio has been working with GDOE, Guam Community College and the University of Guam on distance-learning initiatives and extending internet access.

Tenorio said none of the $12.5 million has been spent yet as they are waiting for responses to a request for information sent to telecom companies to provide guidance.

The telecoms had a deadline to respond by Wednesday, according to Fernandez.

While GDOE is focused more on equipment at school and leveraging campuses as Wi-Fi hotspots, the department is hoping the governor's funding can be used to broaden internet access within the community, Fernandez said.

Securing supplies

Fernandez said GDOE is trying to get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Defense to obtain and expedite supplies to Guam.

Locally, GDOE published an indefinite quantity bid last week to see if supplies can be procured locally. The department is also considering the possibility of using an emergency procurement if it is needed to provide at least the first 30 days of supplies, Fernandez said.

The department has the funding to purchase the supplies; the issue is inventory, he said.

GDOE wants to avoid delaying the school year even further if the supplies prove difficult to obtain, Fernandez said.

"We've been discussing the possibility of could we ready ourselves to go 100% distance learning on the first day of school. Obviously, that's the challenge because we need our teachers, staff and administrators to be prepared for that ... but we are considering that as a Plan B just in case we physically can't receive students back at school," Fernandez said.