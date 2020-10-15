GDOE schools may reopen campuses in January

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he believes the earliest time that face-to-face instruction might continue at public schools is January 2021, although that will largely depend on the health care environment at the time and what it will take to move into a safer environment that can welcome back traditional instruction.

The Guam Department of Education is in the process of finalizing its reopening dashboard, which is a framework adapted from guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Fernandez. It is essentially a risk assessment detailing the potential for transmission in schools based on factors on the overall COVID-19 situation in the community.

Risk is represented with colors, with orange being highest risk and dark green indicating the lowest risk for that factor or indicator. The top two core indicators are the number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days, and the percentage of positive tests during the last 14 days – both of which have been at the highest risk level, as evidenced by significantly high positive results regularly reported by the Joint Information Center.

These two factors cannot be controlled by GDOE, and while it would be difficult to assure stakeholders that opening will be safe under those conditions, the assessment is not meant to definitively dictate the department's actions, Fernandez said.

"I don't want the dashboard to tie our hands completely, but I think the dashboard will be a guiding framework to clarify that if we are at high risk we need to have an effective response if we're ever going to talk about reopening," he added. "But as a framework, it's meant to be a guiding framework and not necessarily an absolute yes or no."

In addition to developing the dashboard, GDOE will be reactivating its reopening committee, which had worked on opening schools in the summer, before an increasing number of COVID-19 cases launched the island back into a stricter level of readiness. Reopening schools, however, will also depend on the governor's approval.

Mitigation strategies

What is under the department's control, and what will be a centerpiece of its reopening strategy, is the ability of schools to implement key mitigation strategies. For now, that's at a moderate risk because GDOE hasn't had an opportunity to implement face-to-face learning or practice and reinforce measures, although safety supplies have been procured and plans are in place.

"For me to put us in a lower risk category, I would want to ensure that we also have been very clear about the procedures and protocols in place and that we've had sufficient opportunity to train and exercise our response efforts prior to receiving our kids on campus," Fernandez said.

In addition to developing the dashboard, GDOE will be reactivating its reopening committee, which had worked on opening schools in the summer, before an increasing number of COVID-19 cases launched the island back into a stricter level of readiness. Reopening schools, however, will also depend on the governor's approval.