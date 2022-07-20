GDOE schools to distribute new SIM cards to students next week

The Guam Department of Education will be distributing Data SIM cards to students who currently have a Mifi device on loan from GDOE.

GDOE announced Tuesday in a press release that the Providing Access To Homes, or PATH, project will have the Data SIM cards delivered to schools today.

Participants can begin picking up their the replacement SIM cards Monday, July 25, at their respective schools.

“Schools will distribute SIM cards during regular hours of operation. Parents and guardians can call their children’s respective schools for further guidance and information,” GDOE said in the release.

The PATH project, funded through the American Rescue Plan relief grant, has provided internet connectivity to 3,500 students, teachers and staff, according to GDOE.

Docomo Pacific was awarded the contract in July, to provide internet services to approximately 12,000 students and teachers on Guam. Docomo replaces IT&E, which provided 3,600 devices to students and teachers last school year.

GDOE officials previously noted that some families have returned the previously loaned Mifi devices, opting to secure home internet service from local service providers.

With technology now an integral part of pubic education, GDOE officials changed the intent of the project, repurposing it to take into account emergencies other than COVID-19 shutdowns, GDOE has said.

With 12,000 devices provided for in the Docomo contract, students previously unable to avail themselves of the program may now get calls to retrieve Mifi devices.

According to GDOE officials, each student who has a Mifi device and SIM card will need to demonstrate that the device is being utilized at home.

Now that the online model of learning is no longer available to GDOE students, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez in May noted that the department would reevaluate the need to extend the program toward the end of the coming school year.