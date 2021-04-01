The Class of 2021 graduation season is approaching and this year, public school seniors will again turn their tassels in drive-thru ceremonies.

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic means that traditional graduation ceremonies are out of the picture.

"High school graduations will be conducted as drive-thru ceremonies," said Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "This was decided by high school administrators earlier this year in light of the Public Health restrictions that continue to remain in place."

Last year, graduating seniors lined up in cars at their schools to collect their diplomas. It was a change the department had to make in order to adhere to the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

But that was just one impact on education.

The pandemic also impacted the academic progress of all students, and some Guam Education Board members characterized the school year as a "wash."

For high school seniors, the lack of instructional hours, home circumstances and distance learning resulted in some not receiving enough credits to graduate.

However, at this time GDOE does not know how many high school seniors will be graduating or how that compares to the number of high school seniors enrolled this year.

"We can provide the number of graduates once fourth quarter comes to a close and those grades are finalized. We will not be able to address the question until then," Fernandez said.

Parent concerns

Concerns were raised during the parent forums held last week, on high school seniors possibly not being prepared to meet college enrollment requirements. Fernandez said some higher learning institutions have waived certain requirements.

"Both UOG and GCC are open-enrollment institutions. If you monitor national news, you will see articles on the issues faced by higher learning institutions that rely on college placement tests as part of the admissions requirements. A number of institutions are waiving this requirement," Fernandez said.

According to Fernandez, Washington State University, the University of Kansas and colleges in Colorado are examples of institutions that have recognized the need to waive SAT and ACT assessments.

High school seniors who have not met the requirements for graduation have been provided the opportunity to make up for the missed credits.

GDOE offers the Eskuelan Puengi night school program and summer school for these students to obtain the credits needed for graduation this school year.

Eskuelan Puengi is currently underway, while the summer school program has yet to open for enrollment.