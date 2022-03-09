Parents and teachers won’t need to pay out of their pockets for school supplies next school year. The Guam Department of Education has set aside nearly $8 million through the American Rescue Plan to pay for the supplies.

GDOE has more than 26,600 students and about 2,000 teachers.

There will be an allotment provided to schools for next school year at $150 per student and $1,500 per teacher, said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

That’s $3.9 million for students and $3 million for teachers. But, the money won’t go directly into the hands of teachers and students.

“Just to be clear, this does not mean that the students will be getting $150 individually or necessarily $100 worth of supplies and materials. This is an allocation that's provided to the school and the school will be responsible for purchasing these items, some of them … will be passed out to students, while others will be kept on the campus,” Sanchez said.

This will be the second school year that GDOE will pay for supplies, which are normally at the expense of parents and teachers. Paper, pens, notebooks, crayons, and the like will be provided to students, which means parents shouldn’t be expecting a back-to-school shopping list from their child’s teacher.

“The intent is for next school year, students should not have to pull out of pocket to buy their own school supplies (and) teachers should not have to pull out of their pocket to buy any of the supplies for schools," Sanchez said.

Getting a head start

Almost a month into the current school year, some teachers reported not receiving their supplies.

At the time, Sanchez said a good percentage of the schools didn’t order the supplies, while others were delayed by vendor issues.

They’re hoping to avoid those issues this year, first by providing schools with the allotments now.

“We’re providing the allotment early, in the hopes that schools will be able to plan and place their orders early so that they will be arriving at our schools before the school year starts,” Sanchez said.

Based on GDOE's procurement timelines, schools would need to place their orders by April, if they hope to receive them by August.

There is, however, no hard and fast deadline for schools, Sanchez said.

“We want (schools) to be able to access their funds throughout the year,” Sanchez said.

Schools were instructed that they need to spend the allotments for the current school year before they can access the funds for the next school year, he added. Schools have until March to spend the remaining funds for this school year.

To minimize any delay on GDOE’s part, officials gathered recommendations for schools to allow for more efficient processing and distribution of supplies.

Examples of these recommendations include:

1. Coordinate orders based on grade level and consolidate common needs into one order.

2. If certain items are for particular classes, combine those requests for those classes into one order.

3. For teachers, identify what all teachers or groups of teachers will be getting and consolidate those orders.

“These are some of the best practices from schools that seemed to be better at organizing and placing their orders,” Sanchez said.