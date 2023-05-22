GDOE: Schools won't open if not inspected

The Guam Department of Education is in the midst of the Herculean task to ensure all public school facilities meet the school building sanitation code. There's a chance that not all schools will be able to open in time for the start of the next school year.

GDOE has 41 school facilities. Six of those schools — John F. Kennedy High School, Tiyan High School, Okkodo High School, Astumbo Middle School, Liguan Elementary School and Adacao Elementary School — are leased. That leaves GDOE responsible for the maintenance of 35 facilities.

"The idea is to ensure that all schools are ready for inspection,” GDOE Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post Friday evening.

GDOE has been in a race against the clock to ensure that schools across the island, leased or not, will be ready for the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health inspection by Aug. 9, the day Public Law 37-4 becomes effective.

To start, Sanchez said, GDOE has instructed all 41 schools to conduct self-inspections using the same criteria Public Health inspectors utilize.

"Then, they were instructed to categorize their findings into three categories, levels or tiers,” Sanchez said.

Tier 1 are items that the schools can address by tapping into resources such as school staff, the community, the village mayor and sister agencies. Tier 2 items, although handled internally, require the help of GDOE's Facilities and Maintenance Division. Tier 3 includes items that neither the school nor GDOE can address.

Sanchez said those items are capital improvement projects and require professional vendors or contractors.

"The idea is to maximize our resources and do all that we can to ensure a passing grade when a school is inspected by targeting Tier 1 and Tier 2 items. This will also mitigate the issues if a school has a combination of tiers, especially Tier 3,” Sanchez said.

Inspection results

So far, self-inspections have identified 10 schools that GDOE said "are ready for inspection" — Adacao Elementary, Inalåhan Elementary, Maria Ulloa Elementary, Malesso' Martyrs Memorial Elementary, Astumbo Middle, Untalan Middle, Benavente Middle, John F. Kennedy High, Okkodo High and Tiyan High.

Capt. H.B. Price Elementary in Mangilao didn't make the grade when it conducted a self-inspection April 6. Based on Public Health standards used to make the assessments, the school identified 67 violations — inadequate restroom facilities, standing water, mold and mildew on the ceiling tiles of all F wing classrooms, termite infestation in two classrooms and inoperable sinks in the nurse’s office and G wing restrooms.

A Price Elementary teacher told the Post Thursday that the school’s administration had relayed concern that the school wouldn't be able to correct enough of the findings from the April 6 inspection by the August start of the school year.

But even if the Mangilao elementary school or any other school does pass a self-inspection, Sanchez said, there remains a challenge to get schools open in time.

"Even if all schools passed, Public Health is telling us that they won't be able to inspect all schools. Which means, as they tell us, that schools that are not inspected will not be able to open during the beginning of the school year,” he said.

Public Health asserted in April that with only three to five inspectors available to inspect the schools, “it’s unlikely that (the Division of Environmental Health) will complete inspections of all 41 GDOE schools in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year.”

The last time Price Elementary was inspected by Public Health was in 2010.

GDOE remains hopeful as conversations with Public Law 37-4’s author, Sen. Chris Barnett, have begun.

"He does not like the idea of schools being shut down without even being inspected. Although he still wants to hold us accountable for ensuring the facility will pass,” Sanchez said.

According to GDOE Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, "Inalåhan Elementary School was the last school to be inspected, which was last week. This school passed inspection.”

Addressing issues

If schools are closed at the start of the school year, GDOE will be faced with two issues. First, addressing instructional time in response to a failed inspection or no inspection. Second, addressing instructional time if a school is closed for renovations.

To address these scenarios, GDOE created working groups to discuss and generate ideas and concerns.

“This week comprised of school administrators, teacher leaders, division heads and staff from the divisions of curriculum and instruction, special education, student support services, food and nutrition and, of course, facilities and capital improvement projects,” Sanchez said Friday.

He said the meetings were held on May 15, 16 and 18. Each day, GDOE met with the working groups to gather input.

If a school is closed

While GDOE’s priority is to keep schools open by passing sanitary inspections, he noted that should a school close, several options are being explored to ensure student learning isn't compromised and instructional hours mandates are met, including double session with neighboring schools that are open and that passed inspection, alternative/external sites for classes, and even the possibility of closing down only a portion of the school.

"Going fully online is our least preferable and last option. We’ll even consider partial in-person and partial online before going 100% online. No one really wants that," Sanchez said.

With regard to Price Elementary, the thought of online schooling didn't sit well with the teacher who spoke with the Post on May 18.

"The impact on academic growth will be great. The students are still trying to gain lost academic progress due to the pandemic. Another session of online teaching will only set the progress back even further,” the teacher said.

This was the first year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that all 25,000 students were back in the classroom for in-person instruction. Face-to-face instruction has proven to be the most effective for student learning and development, according to GDOE officials.

"The impact of social and emotional growth is still being observed from the pandemic lockdown, so no one knows what devastating effects online teaching will have again. Online schooling does not result in learning online,” the teacher said. "The idea of closing the campuses and moving to online school is very frustrating and makes me very angry."

Before Barnett’s measure lapsed into law, the Adequate Education Act was passed by the 28th Guam Legislature in 2005 with the intent of ensuring all public school students are provided adequate education by meeting 14 points. The Price teacher who spoke with the Post said, “if (it was) followed, (it) would (have) result(ed) in little to no issues.”

The measure consolidated existing laws into one act and, according to PL 28-45, provided a venue for “aggrieved students” to find “redress” through the Guam Education Board.

"To the Legislature: stop creating more laws that won't solve the problems and streamline the resources to actually solve the problems. I feel as if the entire government of Guam and GDOE is living a daily life of the story 'Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody,'” the teacher said.