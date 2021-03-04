Catching the novel coronavirus would be especially scary for someone like Shauna Camacho, who has underlying health conditions that doctors have said make her particularly vulnerable. It's an added concern, however, when you also have to be worried about a paycheck.

So when she received a positive result from a clinic using a rapid test on Feb. 25, she wanted a second opinion. The doctor, however, told her she likely had antibodies, which is why she tested positive. She's never had COVID-19, so she's not sure how she could have the antibodies.

Camacho went to another clinic the same day. They administered the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, which her personal physician, Dr. Thomas Shieh, called the gold standard of COVID-19 tests. The PCR has been said to be more accurate than the antigen tests.

The PCR test came back negative. At Shieh's advice, Camacho returned to the same clinic the following day to get tested again. The second PCR test also came back negative. She's still, however, required to go into isolation by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

As a part-time employee with the Guam Department of Education, Camacho doesn't get sick or annual leave.

"My work is complying with Public Health. And they can't do anything until Public Health releases me. So I'm on leave without pay."

She added: "That's kind of scary. ... A lot of people are suffering and I don't qualify for (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)."

DPHSS is aware of the situation and is working with Camacho, said spokeswoman Janela Carrera. That's as much as she could say about the specific case.

She did note, that after consulting with DPHSS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Felix Cabrera, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does provide guidelines for people to test out of isolation.

"In general, if someone is asymptomatic the test-based strategy to release them from isolation is to have two PCR tests at least 24 hours apart come out negative," she stated. "The PCR tests should also come at least 24 hours after the first positive test."

GDOE, DPHSS officials to meet

Fernandez said he will be meeting with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and Dr. Felix Cabrera to discuss an incident surrounding the false result of a COVID-19 test received by a John F. Kennedy High School employee.

The superintendent said there are questions raised by this incident that need to be answered in the interest of making it clear how GDOE will operate in the future.

Shieh said in his letter to Fernandez, that Public Health ignored confirmatory tests even when Camacho received a second PCR test on March 1, further indicating that she does not have COVID-19.

"What is really concerning is, how many people have Public Health done this to? I mean locking them up when reality is their test was actually false. Furthermore, I am shocked that our Public Health can't even determine that the Rapid Abbott test was a false positive, even after the patient has two negative PCR COVID negative tests. This just shows how clueless they are," Shieh stated. "All I am trying to do is to ensure test accuracy, and we have proven that they need to stop harassing people like Mrs. Camacho because she was a false positive and her PCR Neg Test should set her free. She has a right to earn a living and get back to work. She does not have COVID. And students deserve their education but (will) be short changed by a false test. (The) PCR is negative."

Erring on the side of caution

Fernandez said he believes the action related to the current situation is one of caution.

"In this case, again, I haven't fully completed my conversations on this matter but in this case it looks like Public Health is erring on the side of caution from their standpoint, which is to treat the employee as a positive unless they give us reconsideration. At this point it is to treat that employee as a positive," said Fernandez.

Typically this means that GDOE will implement protocols for quarantine, contact tracing and clearance for the employee, students and anyone who may have come in contact with them.

But Fernandez said there is a problem with the protocols in cases of false positives, as they become "highly disruptive." And if in fact it is negative, he said there's no need to panic everyone.

"As we anticipate going back to more face-to-face, it is highly disruptive to contact trace and then put teachers and students in quarantine. It's not that we don't want to do it. We want to obviously err on the side of safety. But if there's good science around this matter, that this situation really should be treated as a negative, it really would help us as we plan for future potential incidents to be really clear on the protocol," said Fernandez.

'We do need to ask these questions'

While Shieh said his patient has a right to work without being stigmatized, adding that there is no reason for her to be isolated, Fernandez defers to Public Health in the matter.

"I texted the lieutenant governor my concerns and he and I will both be talking to Dr. Felix Cabrera at Public Health to see if there is any change in their posture and what the rationale is. Ultimately, I don't think I am in a position to take unilateral action contrary to Public Health guidance because we are still in an emergency and they still have that authority. But on the other hand, we do need to ask these questions and ensure that we are all comfortable with the response," said Fernandez.