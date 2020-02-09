GDOE seeks clarity on instructional hours 

Superintendent Jon Fernandez of the Guam Department of Education testified during a public hearing at the Legislature on Thursday in support of a bill that would make clear how many instructional hours public schools must provide their students each year.

Bill 232-35, authored by Sen. Telena Nelson, also would require the education superintendent to develop a standard operating procedure for makeup days.

The Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act requires GDOE to provide students at least 180 instructional days.

Fernandez said the 180-day requirement was adjusted in 2012 to 900 hours for elementary students and 1,260 hours for secondary students, in order to let GDOE end the school year early to accommodate the Festival of Pacific Arts.

Guam Education Board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez said Bill 232 was introduced at the request of the board to clarify the school system's instructional hours requirement.

Bill 232 requires elementary and secondary students be provided 900 hours of instruction per year.

The bill removes ambiguity, Fernandez said.

It also gives the department flexibility to meet the hourly requirement and accommodate teacher development.

“It’s important that we have the flexibility to meet those professional development goals as well as makeup days,” he said.

Guam Education Board member John Burch also testified in support of the bill.