GDOE seeks help after series of burglaries

Three Guam Department of Education properties were burglarized in the last few weeks, according to officials from the island’s public school system.

“The break-ins at the schools continue on,” said Francis Santos, acting GDOE superintendent. “Unfortunately, we have to deal with them.”

Wettengel Elementary School in Dededo and GDOE’s warehouse in Piti took hits Monday morning, he told The Guam Daily Post.

The cost of damage remained unclear as of Tuesday, as GDOE awaits a situation report from the Guam Police Department.

“We have had no reports back from GPD, to be specific. So, we're waiting for information about it,” Santos said. “I will say ... that they've been small. You know, fortunate for us, they're not breaking into the rooms and doing large-scale damage."

He confirmed that materials and paint were taken from Wettengel Elementary.

“It looks like they were interested in painting,” the acting superintendent said. “They came in and they stole paint brushes and, basically, supplies. So, it appears that in this case they found what they wanted and they left.”

Jose Rios Middle School in Piti was broken into yet again Tuesday, however, Santos could not confirm what property was taken or damaged.

“We had another incident again at Jose Rios Middle School. I think it's been almost three straight weeks since that school was broken into,” he said.

Meanwhile, GPD said the law enforcement agency is investigating the crimes and working to prevent them in the future.

“The police department is taking measures in preventing crimes of burglary and theft in the schools and establishments during the evening hours to include residential areas,” said Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson. “Speaking with the precinct commander of Southern Precinct, he is well aware of the rise in crimes, with particular schools possibly being targeted, specifically Jose Rios Middle school.”

The school in Piti is now being patrolled after dark, she said.

“Night shift officers, between calls, will randomly saturate the school on foot to ensure doors are secured, unauthorized individuals are not within the property, and to conduct a spot-check of the vicinity,” Savella said. “Our officers continue to provide safety and security to our community. The mere presence of an officer or patrol car within the area would definitely deter those who intend to commit crimes.”

Moreover, Santos said GDOE continues to lock up its campuses.

“What we do after every break-in is secure schools again,” he said.

GDOE is seeking the community’s help in locating the culprit or thieves.

“We continue to provide as much information out to the public and (GDOE) asks the community to please help us in identifying and helping us to identify people that may be breaking into our schools. So, we're asking the villagers that if it's your school, if they see something suspicious, call 911," Santos said.