GDOE seeks input on school uniforms

With more than 80% of students returning to face-to-face instruction in the new school year that starts in August, the Guam Department of Education and the Guam Education Board are inviting students, families and community stakeholders to complete an online survey.

The questions on the survey focus on whether GDOE should continue to waive the mandated uniform policy or to reinstate it for the coming school year.

The Guam Education Board decided to waive the mandated uniform policy when students returned to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 19.

The survey can be filled out online at https://tinyurl.com/gdoeuniforms21.

Family and community members are asked to complete the survey by June 18.

For inquiries and information, email Michelle Franquez at matfranquez@gdoe.net.