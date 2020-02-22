The Guam Department of Education submitted a $365 million budget for the next fiscal year, which includes funding for a new central middle school and mandated merit bonuses.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the Guam Education Board presented the budget to senators on Friday afternoon.

“Our budget request takes into account the needs expressed by our principals, teachers, families and employees over the past several months,” Fernandez said. “Our request also aims to address important funding considerations, including sufficient personnel to keep our schools safe, funding for textbooks and supplemental instructional materials, as well as support for facility improvements, to include the Simon Sanchez High School rebuild and the conversion of Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School into a central middle school.”

The GEB, as required by law, approved the fiscal year 2021 budget request before it was submitted to the Legislature. One of the Legislature’s duties is to approve the government’s operational budget, which is ultimately signed by the governor.

The current year's budget is $223.7 million. Fiscal year 2021 begins Oct. 1.

“We have struggled with a reduction in resources over the past two years, and recognize the challenging budget climate faced by the entire government,” Fernandez said. “However, we would like to ask that senators prioritize public education and provide the resources necessary for our department to continue serving our students and to make progress to improve public education on Guam.”

The budget request was based on the “Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act," which provides 14 points that provide a baseline for what the government is required to provide to public school students, including textbooks for all students and certified teachers in all classrooms.

“Over the past several years, the GDOE has faced significant budget cuts resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and has implemented cost-cutting measures to manage the reduction in resources,” officials stated in a press release. “Despite the cuts, the GDOE has continued to move forward with its mission and achieved a historic graduation rate of 87.3% in 2019.”

Budget breakdown

The GDOE budget process began in September 2019, with budget presentations held at each of the 41 school sites throughout the month of October.

Budget requests were submitted to the superintendent and the GEB for review in December. The GEB held several work sessions with schools and divisions in January, and the final budget request was approved last month.

The budget request includes:

• Staff and school operations: $269.8 million

• Classroom resources, including textbooks and substitute teachers: $29.6 million

• Student safety: $51 million

The final category on student safety can be further broken down to:

- School repairs and maintenance: $23 million

- New central middle school: $10.6 million

- Classroom equipment: $4.6 million

- Personnel: $7.3 million - 179 school aides and Head Start aides, 8 allied health professionals, 9 school resource officers and interpreters

- Personnel costs associated with public mandates: $7.5 million (this includes prior year merit bonus and the Bonus, Rewards and Incentives Program, or BRIP).

“I want to thank our budget department for the time they put in to ensure our request reflects the needs of our school system and for their due diligence in ensuring we provide our senators with an accurate picture of the needs of our students,” Board Chair Maria Gutierrez said. “We hope our school system will be provided the resources it needs.”

According to GDOE, the fiscal 2021 budget request represents a $21 million increase over what was requested last year – about $344 million.