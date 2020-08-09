GDOE seeks mayors' help in food distribution

As Guam Department of Education prepares for a new school year, the Grab-n-Go meals program that has helped provide daily meals to thousands of families in the ongoing pandemic, needs new distribution sites.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez is seeking the support of the island's mayors in implementing village-based emergency food assistance distribution, especially in the areas of most need such as Dededo, Yigo and Tamuning.

Thousands of households received bags of food items from GDOE the past few months, under The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP.

In July alone, GDOE distributed emergency food assistance to about 10,500 households.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in joblessness the need for food assistance.

Now, GDOE is shifting its focus to the beginning of a new school year for some 30,000 students who will either physically be present on campuses with a modified schedule or attend school through distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe that we can be more effective if they (mayors) are able to take on some of the load," Fernandez said. "We hope we can have food support throughout the island, but based on the data from the last few months, the most need is in the northern villages of Dededo, Yigo, Tamuning, and also central, in Mangilao and Barrigada."

Fernandez addressed the Mayors' Council of Guam at its Aug. 5 meeting at the Dededo Senior Citizens Center on two issues:

The continued need for emergency food for a number of households possibly through the end of the year.

Finding ways to ease the burden on GDOE as the school year begins.

"We're asking for you to help us to get the commodities to the hands of households," Fernandez told the mayors.

The distribution system will have to meet federal standards. GDOE representatives will still be at the distribution sites for documentation, among other things.

Mayors expressed support for distributing emergency food in their villages, but no formal vote was taken by the council, pending a formal agreement with GDOE.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco said he would want to be among those piloting village-based food distribution to help his villagers, as well as help ease the burden on GDOE.

Some mayors noted that even when GDOE was doing the commodity distribution, mayors were there to help.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, president of the council, said she supports the idea of village-based distribution but she's hoping that if the distribution is held in Dededo, then only those from the village be allowed to get the commodity.

She said her office has limited personnel and other resources so they won't be able to accommodate people from all villages who need food assistance through the program.

If distribution is held in some or most villages, mayors said they foresee more residents coming out since those without reliable transportation can just walk to the distribution site instead of looking for someone to give them a ride to another village.

Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane and other mayors said they are hoping there's enough room to increase the volume of food that can be distributed, to accommodate more residents.

Based on mayors' council data, nearly half of the emergency food distribution was for Dededo residents at 49.66% or 5,236 households, followed by residents of Yigo at 16.76% or 1,767 households, and Mangilao at 7.07% or 745 households.

Tamuning residents receiving the aid accounted for 6.56% or 692 households, and Barrigada was at 6.06% or 639 households.

The rest of the villages had anywhere from one to 306 households receiving the emergency food assistance.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann asked whether TEFAP can get more produce from local farmers for emergency food distribution, instead of getting everything from the states. GDOE officials said they have been looking into this as well.