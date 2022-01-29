GDOE seeks waiver of 180-day mandate

The Guam Department of Education will be submitting to senators a request to waive the mandated 180 instructional days per school year instead of extending the school year.

Guam Education Board members approved the plan, which was one of the options presented to them Tuesday. Another option was making up the 24 missed days at the end of the school year and offering teachers overtime pay at time and a half.

GEB's Committee on Curriculum and Instruction, led by chairperson Lou Benavente, recommended requesting a waiver. Board members added the stipulation that students have to be tested before the end of the school year to establish a baseline to help guide teaching and learning in the coming years.

Board member Robert Crisostomo seconded the motion.

“Adding 24 days to the end of this school year doesn’t really do anything,” he said, noting the concern from teachers as well as students about when the 24 days would be made up. “As a matter of fact it’s going to aggravate the situation even more with the teachers - 24 days is not two weeks, it’s a whole month.”

In the first semester of the current school year, GDOE students who opted to return to classrooms lost 24 days of in-person instruction. The governor had shut down schools again as the island faced another surge in COVID-19 cases reaching triple digits.

The disruption to in-person learning caused concern over learning loss as GDOE officials already had estimated that students were behind by two years.

In addition, the board approved the request for a waiver for service-learning credit hours. High school students must complete 75 hours of service learning in order to graduate. However, with the restrictions on the community regarding social gatherings, the number of opportunities has decreased.

GDOE had to request waivers for both items last school year as well.

A survey by the Island Board of Governing Students showed student support for requesting the waiver. About 56.3%, or 213 of the 378 surveyed students, supported the waiver and felt no need to extend the school year.

Additionally, 239 students, or 63.2%, said they felt there was no loss in learning.

Another 16.4% of the surveyed students felt there was a loss in learning, while 20.4% weren’t sure.

Making up for lost time

While Crisostomo supported the request to waive instructional hours, it was he who requested testing all the students by the end of the year.

He said testing students now would allow GDOE to adjust its accelerated learning plan to the needs of students and help them meet academic goals.

“We need a baseline data of where our students are skill-level-wise with math, reading, language arts. That is very appropriate as we go into the strategic plan.”

Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez said the AIMSWEB assessment tool, which students will take in the second semester, could be used to establish the baseline.

However, Sanchez added, testing all students may not be possible.

Because the assessments are federally funded, students have a right to opt out of testing, he said. It was an issue that was raised with regard to how online students would be tested. The information did not sit well with Crisostomo and fellow board member Maria Gutierrez, who pointed out that the data would be skewed.