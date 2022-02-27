The Guam Department of Education’s request to waive the mandated 180-instructional school days and service learning hours will be discussed with senators on March 1.

If GDOE's request, particularly for the waiver of the instructional school days doesn't go through, school staff and students could be looking at either longer school days or an extra 24 days added to the school year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sen. Telena Nelson, chairperson of the legislative committee on education, called for the informational hearing. Her aim is to discuss the department’s strategies in addressing multiple issues in light of the ongoing pandemic, including: mandated instructional school days, service learning requirements, learning loss, post-testing and student vaccinations.

The Guam Education Board’s Instructional and Academic Support Committee met to prepare for their discussion with senators.

“When it comes to the instructional days and service learning requirement for SY 22-23, I think it's safe to say … we are on the same page, that our intent is to be compliant with the law,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez. “With regard to service learning, the request to waive the requirement for this year’s students was directly related to COVID-19 and the closure of schools. I think it’s safe to say that our intent is to be fully compliant next school year for both of those particular items.”

GDOE officials are hoping to convince the Legislature to grant the waiver for the 180-day requirement and the service learning hours, as there is a lot riding on the approval. Both policies were waived last school year.

GDOE has discussed either extending the number of hours in a school day or adding 24 days to the school year. But, in discussing the options, the board agreed that in light of the uncertainty of the pandemic, requesting a waiver would be the best option.

Guam law also requires students to earn service learning hours by participating in community activities. Failing to earn the required service hours means students won’t be able to graduate. But opportunities to earn hours have been few and far between since the pandemic has made gatherings difficult.

‘Learning loss’

Also up for discussion is GDOE’s plan to address learning loss, which is defined by Education Reform as a “specific or general loss of knowledge and skills or to reversals in academic progress, most commonly due to extended gaps or discontinuities in a student’s education.” GDOE officials estimate that students are about one academic year behind because of the missed days of school since 2020.

GDOE’s Instructional and Academic Support committee plans to share with senators 10 strategies to support accelerated learning and mitigate learning loss:

1. Identify and clarify the most essential content knowledge and skills for all courses through priority, standards, skills and topics.

2. Regularly assess students at the classroom and district level and utilize the data to identify student needs, provide interventions and monitor progress.

3. Support and strengthen regular classroom instruction by providing teachers with a variety of training and multiple opportunities to learn, identify and share effective lessons, strategies and best practices.

4. Provide high-quality instruction resources, both hard copies and online e-book versions along with supplemental resources.

5. Provide access to technology and supplemental online resources.

6. Provide ongoing opportunities for collaboration and engagement at all levels to support schools’ professional learning communities and promote the understanding and alignment of efforts.

7. Incorporate strategies and lessons that help students develop lifelong learning skills.

8. Provide training and support to parents and families.

9. Provide additional supplemental instruction and learning activities outside of school time for struggling students and students in greatest need.

10. Implement activities at the school classroom level that help establish and promote a positive school culture and engagement among students and staff which supports everyone’s social and emotional health and well-being.

The informational hearing will begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on the Legislature’s YouTube Page.