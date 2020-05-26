GDOE sets drive-thru graduations

Grad & Go schedule The Grad & Go ceremonies will take place at: • Okkodo High School, June 2, starts at 8 a.m.; • John F. Kennedy High School, June 4, awarding of diplomas starts at 3 p.m. (cap and gown are required for participation); • Southern High School, June 8, awarding of diplomas starts at 11 a.m.; • Simon Sanchez High School, June 9, awarding of diplomas starts at 9 a.m.; • Tiyan High School, June 11, awarding of diplomas starts at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis; • J.P. Torres Success Academy, June 12, awarding of diplomas follows immediately after at 9:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, at Tiyan High; • George Washington High School, June 13, awarding of diplomas starts at 2 p.m. (Note: Each Grad & Go graduation ceremony will take place at their respective high school campuses, except for the J.P. Torres Success Academy graduation.)

Free breakfasts, lunches and lessons have been distributed for more than two months now at public school sites on Guam.

And now it looks like even high school diplomas will be issued via drive-thru.

The Guam Department of Education announced Monday it will hold drive-thru Grad & Go graduation ceremonies in the first week of June, to mark the accomplishments of graduating high school seniors.

The drive-thru system will allow each graduate to receive their diploma and take a graduation photo, according to GDOE.

Seniors are encouraged to wear their cap and gown.

GDOE and the Guam Education Board have received or heard of suggestions in recent weeks to allow public high school graduations outdoors with the social distancing practices required of any public venue. Some of the nation's prestigious colleges have held outdoor graduations by following social distancing rules.

However, Guam public high school graduates will have to settle for receiving diplomas by quickly getting out of a vehicle, one student at a time, and walking onto a stage for a quick photo, and then getting back into the vehicle with their diploma in hand.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she has heard of the suggestions for outdoor graduations "being discussed" but added, "I'm a bit leery about it."

The governor said some people have been creative in recognizing and celebrating graduates through drive-by congratulations or drive-thru issuance of school certificates and/or diplomas.

Lifting of public restrictions under review

The governor said she is still reviewing data to weigh when it's time to authorize the lifting of more restrictions on public activities. Data that will be considered include the number of COVID-19 cases and tracing of people who have had contacts with patients. Guam recently had 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in one night, the third-highest in a single day since March.

The governor didn't say when she will announce a possible lifting of restrictions. The opening of restaurants for dining in, the resumption of business for gyms, and the reopening of public beaches and parks for social gatherings remain on hold.

As the government was poised to allow restaurant dine-in activities last week, the 11 new cases came up, canceling the plan to lift the restriction on Memorial Day weekend.

Rules for drive-thru graduations

GDOE released the following safety measures for the Grad & Go graduations:

• Only one car is allowed per graduate, with a maximum of five total riders per vehicle.

• Each person in the vehicle must wear a mask.

• Passengers will not be allowed on a pickup bed.

• While cars are permitted to have up to five car riders, only the graduate will be permitted to exit the vehicle and walk onto the stage in order to limit the number of people on campus at any given time.

Police, mayors to help with crowd control

Public school officials, members of the Guam Police Department and mayors' offices will be assisting with traffic control.

Additionally, PBS Guam will be airing graduation messages from each high school valedictorian and salutatorian beginning in the latter half of June.

"I want to thank our high schools for pushing forward with creative ideas to recognize our students while taking into account the safety of our students, staff and families," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "Our students have worked hard for the last 12 years, and this is an exciting time for them to celebrate their accomplishments and to begin their new adventure after high school."

The Grad & Go ceremonies will take place at:

• Okkodo High School, June 2, starts at 8 a.m.;

• John F. Kennedy High School, June 4, awarding of diplomas starts at 3 p.m. (cap and gown are required for participation);

• Southern High School, June 8, awarding of diplomas starts at 11 a.m.;

• Simon Sanchez High School, June 9, awarding of diplomas starts at 9 a.m.;

• Tiyan High School, June 11, awarding of diplomas starts at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis;

• J.P. Torres Success Academy, June 12, awarding of diplomas follows immediately after at 9:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, at Tiyan High;

• George Washington High School, June 13, awarding of diplomas starts at 2 p.m.

Each Grad & Go graduation ceremony will take place at their respective high school campuses, except for the J.P. Torres Success Academy graduation.

The Grab-N-Go School Meal program will not be operational at John F. Kennedy High School, Southern High School and George Washington High School on the date of each school's graduation.