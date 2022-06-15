The Guam Department of Education is still waiting for a response from the U.S. Department of Education regarding the Guam DOE request to fund $10 million in educator pay raises for the school year that just ended.

“We are still awaiting (U.S. DOE) response on teacher pay, Superintendent Jon Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post on Monday, a few days after GDOE issued the first paychecks reflecting the 20% raise.

The Department of Administration estimated the 20% raise for educators would cost the government $10 million for fiscal 2022.

The raises went into effect on May 23, which meant teachers received four days of pay at the increased rate.

In the interim, while waiting for U.S. DOE's funding approval, GDOE shifted local appropriations around to be able to pay the raises. But that means the money had to be taken from another project or program under GDOE. Fernandez did not provide details on where the money for the pay raises came from or what project or program is temporarily impacted by the re-appropriation of funds.

However, historically, even when programs are funded federally, GDOE must pay the cost upfront and wait for federal reimbursement. Prior to spending any federal education dollars, GDOE must first seek pre-approval.

“We are waiting for an official response. The governor has also assured us that GDOE will be made whole in any event,” Fernandez said.

GDOE is also waiting for word on how the $30 million estimated cost of the raises for fiscal 2023 will be funded.

While the governor has committed to making GDOE whole, two senators also introduced Bill 305-36 on May 12, to authorize funding for raises next fiscal year.

Sen. Telena Nelson, chairperson of the legislative committee on education, and Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations chair, are proposing to use $30 million in General Fund revenue in fiscal 2023 to fund "the increased pay schedule for school teachers and school administrators that fall within the Educator Pay Plan,” Post files stated.

Bill 305-36 also requires GDOE to submit a report to the speaker on the "cumulative amount of payments" made through the legislative authorization.

The bill has yet to be referred out of the committee.